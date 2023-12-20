Foot injury hampers Mapua's Bonifacio

MANILA, Philippines -- Outgoing Mapua Cardinal Warren Bonifacio attributed his struggles in the three-game finals against the San Beda Red Lions to a foot injury.

Bonifacio, after the tough Game 3 loss against San Beda, revealed that he injured his ATFL and PTFL in his right ankle way back in the second round of the NCAA Season 99 tournament.

“Of course, not everyone knows what happens behind the scenes. I was injured, there were some [ligaments] that I tore in my right ankle,” Bonifacio told reporters in Filipino.

“It really gave me a hard time, even in practice,” he added.

But the ever reliable forward powered through and helped lead Mapua to the finals once again.

However, his struggles were too much as they blew a 1-0 lead in the championship round to Jacob Cortez and the Red Lions.

In the elimination round, Bonifacio averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The numbers were enough to give him a Mythical Five nod along with his teammate, Rookie-MVP Clint Escamis.

Come the Final Four and the finals, however, he was not able to get to a double-digit scoring outing.

He had a six point-two rebound outing in Game 1, which Mapua won. In Game 2, he had three points, eight rebounds, three assists on 1-of-7 field shooting.

In the winner-take-all Game 3, Bonifacio had four points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, but he made just two of his eight attempts.

He fouled out of the game with 1:34 left in the contest, ending his collegiate career on a sour note.

“My ATFL and my PTFL were torn up. So, every training, every game, even in this series, even my body is not 100%, my heart to play is there,” Bonifacio said.

“I really fought because I wanted to win a championship for Mapua. But, I had a hard time because I am really feeling my injury."