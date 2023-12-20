^

Phoenix seeks to sustain rise

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — With Magnolia’s streak over, Phoenix now holds the distinction as the hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Unbeaten in their last five games, the youth-laden but fast-maturing Fuel Masters want to stay on this winning path as the playoffs race and positioning battles heat up entering the Christmas holidays.

Out to throw a wrench on the grand plans of Phoenix (6-1) and claim their own seat in the quarterfinals are the NorthPort Batang Pier (5-3), the tough opponents of Jamike Jarin’s troops in today’s slate at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Though they’re already through to the Last 8, there’s a very compelling motivation for Jarin’s forces to continue fighting: A coveted win-once incentive in the next round.

“It’s good we’re in the quarterfinals right now. But we still need to win some more and, hopefully, get that twice-to-beat advantage,” Jarin said.

The Batang Pier go into the 4 p.m. encounter equally motivated.

A victory by the Bonnie Tan-coached squad will secure its spot in the quarters alongside early qualifiers Magnolia (7-1), Phoenix and Meralco (6-1).

In addition, the Batang Pier can lean on the bounceback factor after they sustained a 99-125 loss to the Bolts last Dec. 10 and consequently blew their first chance for a hassle-free advance.

The desire to get back on track is very intense, too, on the part of the Hotshots, who look to vent their ire on skidding Terrafirma (2-4) in the second game at 8 p.m.

