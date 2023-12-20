Import switch timely for Rain or Shine

“Our early losses were not for lack of local contribution (as) our first import (Summers) simply didn’t fit into our style of play,” said Guiao. “Having more time to practice with Tree gave us the familiarity to develop chemistry and make full use of his skillset. His defense and rebounding fill our weaknesses with his offense just considered as bonus. He has a great attitude and is a natural leader.”

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said yesterday the import switch from DaJuan Summers to Tree Treadwell is reaping dividends with the Elasto Painters now on a three-game win streak punctuated by beating previously undefeated Magnolia after a 0-5 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Treadwell, 32, compiled 30 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in ROS’ 113-110 decision over Magnolia in Cagayan de Oro last Saturday. It was his fourth game and third win with the Painters since replacing Summers.

“We found the right import tapos yung involvement ng locals sa kaniya,” said ROS veteran Beau Belga. “Problema namin before sa unang import kulang kami sa rebounding na napunuan ngayon ni Tree. Sobrang bait niya, walang katopak-topak at nakikisama sa mga local.”

Andrei Caracut, ROS’ leading local scorer, said the victory over Magnolia was a collective effort. “All of us competed,” he said. “Walang bumitaw. It started with our leaders especially Tree at sinundan nina Kuya Gabe (Norwood), Beau and James (Yap) na very vocal siya throughout the game. Yung factors were both our offense and defense. We made a lot of threes kaya di sila makalayo. On the defensive side, we made crucial stops. Credit sa mga coaches kasi they prepared us sa game. Nag-manifest kami na mananalo but we know kailangan naman mag-trabaho. Lahat nag-contribute.”

Guiao said Caracut’s emergence was expected. “I’ve always been a believer of our locals,” he said. “Andrei has earned his place and the trust of his teammates with his hard work and consistency. He needs no extra motivation, he’s just a fighter by heart. As for James, we’re always looking to find his minutes. But the reality is we have to balance that to keeping the young guys playing the same position in competitive mindset by also giving them significant minutes. What complicates this is that our margin of error is quite slim since we’re looking to get out of the hole we’re in. Still, we’ll keep looking for opportunities to give James playing time.”

Caracut, who hit a career-high 32 points this conference, said he knows there’s pressure to perform. “I always prepare myself bawa’t ensayo, bawa’t laro para di ko sila ma-down and also responsibility ko to work hard and perform,” he said. “I’m enjoying my role kasi nararamdaman ko yung tiwala din ng bawa’t isa. Si Coach Caloy (Garcia), nanalo ng championship sa La Salle, sana ROS naman next.”