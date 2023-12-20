^

Sports

Import switch timely for Rain or Shine

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Import switch timely for Rain or Shine
“Our early losses were not for lack of local contribution (as) our first import (Summers) simply didn’t fit into our style of play,” said Guiao. “Having more time to practice with Tree gave us the familiarity to develop chemistry and make full use of his skillset. His defense and rebounding fill our weaknesses with his offense just considered as bonus. He has a great attitude and is a natural leader.”
PBA Image

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said yesterday the import switch from DaJuan Summers to Tree Treadwell is reaping dividends with the Elasto Painters now on a three-game win streak punctuated by beating previously undefeated Magnolia after a 0-5 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“Our early losses were not for lack of local contribution (as) our first import (Summers) simply didn’t fit into our style of play,” said Guiao. “Having more time to practice with Tree gave us the familiarity to develop chemistry and make full use of his skillset. His defense and rebounding fill our weaknesses with his offense just considered as bonus. He has a great attitude and is a natural leader.”

Treadwell, 32, compiled 30 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in ROS’ 113-110 decision over Magnolia in Cagayan de Oro last Saturday. It was his fourth game and third win with the Painters since replacing Summers.

“We found the right import tapos yung involvement ng locals sa kaniya,” said ROS veteran Beau Belga. “Problema namin before sa unang import kulang kami sa rebounding na napunuan ngayon ni Tree. Sobrang bait niya, walang katopak-topak at nakikisama sa mga local.”

Andrei Caracut, ROS’ leading local scorer, said the victory over Magnolia was a collective effort. “All of us competed,” he said. “Walang bumitaw. It started with our leaders especially Tree at sinundan nina Kuya Gabe (Norwood), Beau and James (Yap) na very vocal siya throughout the game. Yung factors were both our offense and defense. We made a lot of threes kaya di sila makalayo. On the defensive side, we made crucial stops. Credit sa mga coaches kasi they prepared us sa game. Nag-manifest kami na mananalo but we know kailangan naman mag-trabaho. Lahat nag-contribute.”

Guiao said Caracut’s emergence was expected. “I’ve always been a believer of our locals,” he said. “Andrei has earned his place and the trust of his teammates with his hard work and consistency. He needs no extra motivation, he’s just a fighter by heart. As for James, we’re always looking to find his minutes. But the reality is we have to balance that to keeping the young guys playing the same position in competitive mindset by also giving them significant minutes. What complicates this is that our margin of error is quite slim since we’re looking to get out of the hole we’re in. Still, we’ll keep looking for opportunities to give James playing time.”

Caracut, who hit a career-high 32 points this conference, said he knows there’s pressure to perform. “I always prepare myself bawa’t ensayo, bawa’t laro para di ko sila ma-down and also responsibility ko to work hard and perform,” he said. “I’m enjoying my role kasi nararamdaman ko yung tiwala din ng bawa’t isa. Si Coach Caloy (Garcia), nanalo ng championship sa La Salle, sana ROS naman next.”

vuukle comment

RAIN OR SHINE

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tapales confident behind enemy lines

Tapales confident behind enemy lines

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Filipino world champion Marlon Tapales is undefeated on Japanese soil and he intends to keep it that way on Dec. 26 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Cabagnot gets Korean gig at 41

Cabagnot gets Korean gig at 41

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Age is just a number for veteran Alex Cabagnot, who got a new gig in Korea as the Goyang Sono Skygunners’ newest Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Eala eyes playing in all 4 grand slams next year

Eala eyes playing in all 4 grand slams next year

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala is setting the bar even higher for herself after an optimistic result to her 2023 ...
Sports
fbtw
Catubig scores upset, Baretto stamps class

Catubig scores upset, Baretto stamps class

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
A walker from Davao City and a seasoned tanker from Bulacan took the spotlight in the initial blast of action in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Tears, trials, triumphs mark M5 World Championship

Tears, trials, triumphs mark M5 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
Many tales surrounded the more than two-week tournament as Mobile Legends Bang Bang celebrated a milestone fifth anniversary...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasig tankers shine in Batang Pinoy

Pasig tankers shine in Batang Pinoy

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Pasig City tankers made waves with a boatload of golds led by the three-medal haul of Arvin Naeem Taguinota in Day 2 of the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s hottest team

PBA’s hottest team

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Believe it or not, the PBA’s hottest team at the moment is a so-called “independent,” meaning unattached...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Chris Ross steers Beermen to right direction&nbsp;

PBA Player of the Week Chris Ross steers Beermen to right direction 

7 hours ago
Chris Ross is aging like fine wine.
Sports
fbtw
Bulls upset Sixers; Timberwolves rally to down Heat

Bulls upset Sixers; Timberwolves rally to down Heat

13 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls withstood a 40-point, 14-rebound double-double from Joel Embiid to snap the 76ers' six-game NBA winning...
Sports
fbtw
Wins, personal bests highlight Asics Meta time trials Malaysia

Wins, personal bests highlight Asics Meta time trials Malaysia

14 hours ago
The Asics Meta: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition concluded on a high note at Persiaran Flora in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, drawing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with