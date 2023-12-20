Hallasgo, Bautista blow away PNG rivals

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games veterans Christine Hallasgo and Clinton Bautista cast their long, intimidating shadows in centerpiece athletics even as Baguio’s martial artists wreaked havoc in wushu in the Philippine National Games yesterday.

Hallasgo, a 2019 SEA Games marathon gold winner at New Clark City, left her rivals eating dust in the women’s 10,000 meters where she clocked 37 minutes and 6.96 seconds at the PhilSports track oval in Pasig.

Bautista, for his part, dominated the 200m morning heats for a shot at a second gold after blowing away the competition in his pet 110m hurdles the other day.

Also striking gold in track and field were Tuguegarao’s Rashied Faith Burdeos (women’s U20 discus throw), Zamboanga City’s Chrizzel Lanipa (women’s Open shot put) and Misamis Oriental’s Marc Angelo Cabiluna (men’s U18 long jump).

Over at the RM Wushu Gym, Baguio scooped up four of the 10 mints staked in the sport thanks to Bety Mae Churping (female 48kg), Krizan Faith Collado (female 52kg), Harizz Luyo (male 52kg) and Gerico Kiat-Ong (male 80kg).