Pilipinas Super League: San Juan stay unbeaten; Munti, Davao Occidental post wins

Danny Marilao of Bicol Spicy Oragons gives Dexter Maiquez of San Juan Kings a hard foul during their PSL President's Cup encounter.

MANILA, Philippines – Include Bicol in the growing list of victims of San Juan, which coasted to its fourth straight win in as many games after dumping the Spicy Oragons, 92-75, in the PSL President’s Cup just recently at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre.

Former NLEX guard AC Soberano stepped up as he finished with 20 points, built around five 3-point shots, in leading the charge for the Kings, who stayed as one of the only four unbeaten teams so far in the 20-team cast.

Three other players — crowd favorite Joseph Ubalde (12), Pao Javillonar 11) and John Galinato (10) — all ended up in double figures for the Kings, who outscored their counterparts in points inside the paint, 46-22, while also outrebounding the Spicy Oragons, 54-40.

Also winning were Davao Occidental and 1Munti as the two squads managed to stay in the upper half of the standings.

The Tigers of Davao Occidental once again banked on Justine Sanchez, who presided on the team’s offense.

Davao Occidental defeated RCP Shawarma Shack, 79-72, while 1Munti edged Novaliches, 79-73.

Sanchez led the way for the Tigers with 14 points, including a crucial 3-point shot in the 4:37 mark of the final quarter, which helped quell RCP Shawarma’s rally.

1Munti turned to high-scoring John Catimbuhan, who finished with 25 points and five assists and put his team above the .500 win-loss mark again.

Following its latest win, 1Munti improved its record to 4-3 while Davao Occidental notched its third win in six games.