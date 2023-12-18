Villar, Zhang raffle winners in Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup

Junqing Zhang (second from left) holds the replica of the key to his Toyota Raize after winning one of the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup. With him are (from left) Manila Southwoods chairman Bob Sobrepeña, Toyota Silang, Cavite manager Lovell Gopez, and Manila Southwoods general manager Jayson Yu.

MANILA, Philippines — Rey Villar and Junqing Zhang drove home brand-new cars after winning the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Villar and Zhang, who both vied in Seniors Division III, won the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and Alpine Motors Corp., and Toyota Raize, courtesy of Toyota Silang, Cavite.

The cars, along with other fabulous prizes, were awarded through a raffle draw since no player managed to score a hole-in-one during the two-day tournament, Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest championship, at the Masters and Legends courses.

Alexis Jalijali, who competed in Men’s Division IV, won a seven-night Alaska cruise for two onboard the Brilliance of the Seas, inclusive of airfare (Manila-Vancouver-Manila), courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel Philippines.

Other winners were Edward Lim (Tissot Watch from Klio International), Rommy Yao (round trip ticket for two – Manila-Taipei-Manila – with hotel accommodation at Hamp Court Palace, also from Klio Int’l.), and Lino Ceriola (two round-trip tickets to Los Angeles, USA via Starlux Airlines), and Buboy Alvarez (Smart Vouge Plus Ogawa Chair from Ogawa).