^

Sports

Villar, Zhang raffle winners in Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup

The Philippine Star
December 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Villar, Zhang raffle winners in Southwoods Chairmanâ��s Charity Cup
Junqing Zhang (second from left) holds the replica of the key to his Toyota Raize after winning one of the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup. With him are (from left) Manila Southwoods chairman Bob Sobrepeña, Toyota Silang, Cavite manager Lovell Gopez, and Manila Southwoods general manager Jayson Yu.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rey Villar and Junqing Zhang drove home brand-new cars after winning the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Villar and Zhang, who both vied in Seniors Division III, won the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and Alpine Motors Corp., and Toyota Raize, courtesy of Toyota Silang, Cavite.

The cars, along with other fabulous prizes, were awarded through a raffle draw since no player managed to score a hole-in-one during the two-day tournament, Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest championship, at the Masters and Legends courses.

Alexis Jalijali, who competed in Men’s Division IV, won a seven-night Alaska cruise for two onboard the Brilliance of the Seas, inclusive of airfare (Manila-Vancouver-Manila), courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel Philippines.

Other winners were Edward Lim (Tissot Watch from Klio International), Rommy Yao (round trip ticket for two – Manila-Taipei-Manila – with hotel accommodation at Hamp Court Palace, also from Klio Int’l.), and Lino Ceriola (two round-trip tickets to Los Angeles, USA via Starlux Airlines), and Buboy Alvarez (Smart Vouge Plus Ogawa Chair from Ogawa).

vuukle comment

REY VILLAR

USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine stained Magnolia’s spotless mark, 113-110, to continue its resurgence in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

1 day ago
French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers feted tonight

Top jungolfers feted tonight

1 day ago
The country’s top junior golfers get their well-deserved recognition following impressive stints overseas as the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The crown is back in Mendiola.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Naitas Holiday Golf Shoot-Out a big success

Naitas Holiday Golf Shoot-Out a big success

52 minutes ago
The NAITAS 1st Holiday Golf Shoot-Out held recently at Club Intramuros Golf Course marked a triumphant beginning for the promotion...
Sports
fbtw

The inspiring Lakay (part 2)

By Bill Velasco | 52 minutes ago
Once his PBA career started to take off, Danny Ildefonso had a new goal: to get his children into basketball somehow. But he is not the kind of person who would force people into doing things they don’t want...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua's Bonifacio says Cardinals in good position to contend next NCAA season

Mapua's Bonifacio says Cardinals in good position to contend next NCAA season

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite the finals defeat, outgoing Mapua captain Warren Bonifacio said that the future of the Cardinals is bright.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with