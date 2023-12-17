Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

After being down by as much as 10 points, San Miguel stormed back and took their second consecutive win.

The Beermen trailed by eight points, 69-77, early on in the final quarter following a jumper by Kib Montalbo.

A 9-1 run capped by a Terrence Romeo free throw tied the game with 8:17 remaining.

This, then, turned the game into a nip-and-tuck affair.

The two teams traded leads through to the final few minutes.

Montalbo gave TNT the lead with 2:25 remaining, 93-92, with a layup.

This was the final points of the Tropang Giga in the game, as San Miguel finished the game with six straight points.

After Ivan Aska gave San Miguel a three-point lead, 96-93, with 28 seconds remaining, CJ Perez stole the ball.

Jericho Cruz iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Glenn Khobuntin and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 3-pointers that would have cut the lead.

Aska finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Beermen.

Perez followed suit with 20 markers.

Calvin Oftana led TNT with 27 points, while Hollis-Jefferson chipped in 26.

San Miguel strengthened its bid for the playoffs with a 5-3 slate, while TNT was sent crashing to 4-4.