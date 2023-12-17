^

Sports

Beermen thwart Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 8:52pm
Beermen thwart Tropang Giga
Ivan Aska
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen pulled all the right stops and halted the two-game winning streak of the TNT Tropang Giga, 98-93, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

After being down by as much as 10 points, San Miguel stormed back and took their second consecutive win.

The Beermen trailed by eight points, 69-77, early on in the final quarter following a jumper by Kib Montalbo.

A 9-1 run capped by a Terrence Romeo free throw tied the game with 8:17 remaining.

This, then, turned the game into a nip-and-tuck affair.

The two teams traded leads through to the final few minutes.

Montalbo gave TNT the lead with 2:25 remaining, 93-92, with a layup.

This was the final points of the Tropang Giga in the game, as San Miguel finished the game with six straight points.

After Ivan Aska gave San Miguel a three-point lead, 96-93, with 28 seconds remaining, CJ Perez stole the ball.

Jericho Cruz iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Glenn Khobuntin and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 3-pointers that would have cut the lead.

Aska finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Beermen.

Perez followed suit with 20 markers.

Calvin Oftana led TNT with 27 points, while Hollis-Jefferson chipped in 26.

San Miguel strengthened its bid for the playoffs with a 5-3 slate, while TNT was sent crashing to 4-4.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

21 hours ago
French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Rain or Shine stained Magnolia’s spotless mark, 113-110, to continue its resurgence in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers feted tonight

Top jungolfers feted tonight

21 hours ago
The country’s top junior golfers get their well-deserved recognition following impressive stints overseas as the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Cream of the crop

Cream of the crop

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
If there’s any doubt on Creamline being the greatest PVL team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with all their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Choco Mucho's Madayag happy to prove Flying Titans are no pushovers

Choco Mucho's Madayag happy to prove Flying Titans are no pushovers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans may not have reached their goal of winning it all in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference,...
Sports
fbtw
Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The crown is back in Mendiola.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golf tourism gets underway with NAITAS tilt

Philippine golf tourism gets underway with NAITAS tilt

5 hours ago
The NAITAS 1st Holiday Golf Shoot Out held recently at Club Intramuros Golf Course marked a triumphant beginning for the promotion...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant Creamline bucks key losses with championship mentality

Dominant Creamline bucks key losses with championship mentality

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Same, but different.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with