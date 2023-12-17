^

Sports

Villar, Zhang win cars in Chairman’s Cup

Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 7:58pm
Villar, Zhang win cars in Chairmanâ��s Cup
Junqing Zhang (second from left) holds the replica of the key to his Toyota Raize after winning one of the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup. With him are (from left) Manila Southwoods chairman Bob Sobrepeña, Toyota Silang, Cavite manager Lovell Gopez, and Manila Southwoods general manager Jayson Yu.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rey Villar and Junqing Zhang drove home brand-new cars after winning the grand raffle prizes in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Villar and Zhang, who both vied in Seniors Division III, won the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and Alpine Motors Corp., and Toyota Raize, courtesy of Toyota Silang, Cavite.

The cars, along with other fabulous prizes, were awarded through a raffle draw since no player managed to score a hole-in-one during the two-day tournament, Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest championiship, at the Masters and Legends courses.

Alexis Jalijali, who competed in Men’s Division IV, won a seven-night Alaska cruise for two onboard the Brilliance of the Seas, inclusive of airfare (Manila-Vancouver-Manila), courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel Philippines.

Other winners were Edward Lim (Tissot Watch from Klio International), Rommy Yao (round trip ticket for two – Manila-Taipei-Manila – with hotel accommodation at Hamp Court Palace, also from Klio Int’l.), and Lino Ceriola (two-round trip tickets to Los Angeles, USA via Starlux Airlines), and Buboy Alvarez (Smart Vouge Plus Ogawa Chair from Ogawa).

The host club also donated P300,000 to Autism Hearts Philippines Inc.
Jun Jun Plana and Marty Ilagan bagged the men’s and seniors low gross titles while Lora Roberto took the ladies low gross plum in the annual event that featured club members and their dependents and guests.

Other category winners were Jong Sug Han (men’s Division I), Allan Yap (Division II), Richie Santos (Division III), Gerald Castillo (Division IV), Fred dela Cruz (Seniors Division I), Paul Mo (Division II), Oscar Lactao (Division III), and Manolo Agojo (Division IV), Claudine Garcia (Ladies Division I), Hye Young Park (Division II), and Sung Soon Wi (Division III) and Ayel Reyes (Sponsors/Guest).

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

21 hours ago
French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Rain or Shine stained Magnolia’s spotless mark, 113-110, to continue its resurgence in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers feted tonight

Top jungolfers feted tonight

21 hours ago
The country’s top junior golfers get their well-deserved recognition following impressive stints overseas as the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Cream of the crop

Cream of the crop

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
If there’s any doubt on Creamline being the greatest PVL team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with all their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Choco Mucho's Madayag happy to prove Flying Titans are no pushovers

Choco Mucho's Madayag happy to prove Flying Titans are no pushovers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans may not have reached their goal of winning it all in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference,...
Sports
fbtw
Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

Lions back on NCAA basketball throne

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The crown is back in Mendiola.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golf tourism gets underway with NAITAS tilt

Philippine golf tourism gets underway with NAITAS tilt

5 hours ago
The NAITAS 1st Holiday Golf Shoot Out held recently at Club Intramuros Golf Course marked a triumphant beginning for the promotion...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant Creamline bucks key losses with championship mentality

Dominant Creamline bucks key losses with championship mentality

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Same, but different.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with