Bolts turn back FiberXers to enter PBA quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 7:03pm
Bolts turn back FiberXers to enter PBA quarterfinals
Zach Lofton (left) led Meralco with 30 points and eight rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts clinched a quarterfinals spot in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup after quelling a furious comeback rally by the Converge FiberXers, 105-99, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Bolts zapped Converge into oblivion, going up by as much as 29 points, 70-41, following a 3-pointer by Chris Newsome at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter.

Converge then flipped the script and tried to come back with a spirited run in the final period.

They were down by 20, 95-75, with 5:40 left in the game after a layup by Chris Banchero.

The FiberXers then cut the lead to as low as six, 103-97, with 20 seconds remaining after a layup by Justin Arana to cap a 22-8 run.

A pair of free throws by Chris Banchero sealed the deal for Meralco.

Zach Lofton led Meralco with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Banchero and Allein Maliksi chipped in 21 and 20 markers, respectively.

The Bolts dropped 17 three pointers in the game as they made 38 of their 82 field goal attempts, good for 46% shooting.

Justin Arana had 25 points and 11 boards off the bench for Converge.
Alec Stockton followed suit with 21.

Meralco rose to 7-1 in the season, tied for the second seed, while the FiberXers remained on the other side of the spectrum with a 1-7 slate.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
