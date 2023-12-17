Choco Mucho's Madayag happy to prove Flying Titans are no pushovers

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans may not have reached their goal of winning it all in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference, but they also aren’t going home empty-handed after tallying their best performance ever.

Since joining the league in 2019, the Flying Titans had never set foot on the PVL podium before this tournament where they ended up second placers. Not only that, they put up a formidable fight against PVL powerhouse and sister team Creamline in their two-game finals series.

Focusing on the positives, Choco Mucho veteran Maddie Madayag believes that their historic performance is only a harbinger of things to come.

“Very grateful lang kami na at least everything is coming together, and nakikita mo na talaga na iba na yung galaw ng Choco Mucho kung paano yung last game namin this year,” Madayag said after their Game 2 loss against Creamline on Saturday.

“It’s a statement to all the teams na 'di kami basta basta lang and I guess siguro we’re one of the teams to beat na coming into the next conference pero ayon it doesn’t stop there naman patulong lang kami.”

Choco Mucho began its resurgence with the arrival of new head coach Dante Alinsunurin, and the addition of players like Sisi Rondina that reinforced an already stacked squad led by Madayag and her former Ateneo teammates Kat Tolentino and Deanna Wong.

In just their second conference with the revamped squad, the Flying Titans soared to new heights, as they ended the elimination round with an impressive 10-1 record.

But now with the league put on notice, Madayag believes that they’ll only need to focus on themselves to keep on going and reach the next level once the next PVL season rolls around.

“Di ko iniisip yun,” she said, on whether or not there’s pressure now because of their performance at this conference.

“Basta kami, focus lang kami sa team namin.” she continued.