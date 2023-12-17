Philippine golf tourism gets underway with NAITAS tilt

Officials of the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies Philippines Inc. (NAITAS) headed by President Racquel Sabucido (third from left) pose for posterity with (from left) Guam Visitors Bureau Chief Kesler Go, DOT Product Development of Golf Tourism and Special Concerns Director Lyle Fernando Uy, DOT Undersecretary Cocoy Jumapao, RizGolf Gen. Manager Wilbert Uy, Metro Golfers Union Founder and CEO Carl Dela Pena, NAITAS past President Loida Abrenica, and former DOT Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre during the ceremonial tee-off for NAITAS 1st Holiday Golf Shoot Out.

MANILA, Philippines – The NAITAS 1st Holiday Golf Shoot Out held recently at Club Intramuros Golf Course marked a triumphant beginning for the promotion of golf tourism in the Philippines.

Spearheaded by former Department of Tourism assistant secretary Frederick Alegre and DOT Product Development of Golf Tourism and Special Concerns director Lyle Fernando Uy, the event showcased a promising start with plans for even grander ventures in 2024.

NAITAS president and NAITAS Golf Tournament Shoot Out 2023 Chairman Racquel Sabucido, expressed her enthusiasm for the successful execution of the event. She affirmed that this endeavor serves as a crucial stepping stone in positioning the Philippines as a premier golf tourism destination.

“As the golfing community witnessed the event's success, anticipation builds for the larger initiatives planned for 2024, promising an even more vibrant and robust celebration of golf in the country,” said Sabucido.