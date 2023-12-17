Dominant Creamline bucks key losses with championship mentality

MANILA, Philippines – Same, but different.

That is the story of the most recent championship of decorated PVL franchise Creamline Cool Smashers after winning it all in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference against sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday night.

Though remaining favorites to win it all time and time again with their depth, Creamline was sent into unfamiliar territory this time around — owing to the departures of key players Jia Morado-De Guzman and Celine Domingo for overseas stints.

It needed some getting used to for the Sherwin Meneses-coached squad, but when it mattered the most, it was still the same old Creamline that came to play.

Faced with new challenges, the Cool Smashers stepped up to the plate and completed a flawless 15-game sweep en route to the crown.

According to multi-time PVL MVP winner Tots Carlos, the team simply had to work with what they had.

"Well, lagi naman kaming nireremind din even from the start pa na ito yung meron kami so ito yung papaganahin namin, ito yung tatrabahuhin namin and yun, masaya kami na yun nga na panalo kami,” Carlos said after the game.

And there were more than enough players to fill the gaps left by De Guzman and Domingo, with role players like Kyle Negrito, Pangs Panaga and Bernadeth Pons all heeding the call of being the next woman forward.

Sticking to the system and staying ready — like back-up setters Mafe Galanza and Bea Bonafe — led to Creamline’s undefeated run, according to Carlos, who was also awarded Finals MVP.

“’Di naman mahirap, di naman sobrang hirap kasi yung cooperation ng buong team anjan. Nag-step up si Kyle sa pwesto, si Pons anjan… Yung lineup wala namang problema sa amin talaga,” said the former UP star.

“It's more on doon sa mindset ng team kaya kami nananalo and kaya namin tinatrabaho lahat kasi kahit sino pa anjan, kahit sino pa yung lagay mo sa loob, gusto talaga namin manalo,” she continued.

In the Game 2 clincher, Carlos ended up with a team-high 26 points to help tow the Cool Smashers in a winner-take-all fifth set for the team’s third straight PVL All-Filipino Conference title.