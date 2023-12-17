Filipino prospect Carl Jammes Martin signs with MP Promotions, PBC, TGB

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated Carl Jammes Martin has inked a deal with Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, aiming to be a major player in the super bantamweight division and eventually, a world champion.

Martin (22-0, with 17 knockouts) also aligned himself with the United States-based Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and TGB Promotions.

“Welcome to the MP Promotions,” Manny Pacquiao told the 24-year-old Ifugao fighter, who will be fighting Thai Chaiwat Butkrathok for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) global super bantamweight belt at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City on Monday.

Pacquiao is elated to include Martin in his stable of fighters that includes world super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales, Jerwin Ancajas, Eumir Felix Marcial and Mark Magsayo, among others.

“We are happy and proud to announce the signing of Carl Jammes Martin to the MP Promotions,” added the Filipino icon

Martin, for his part, is ecstatic to become part of MP Promotions and take his career to a higher level by being associated with two major boxing promotional firms — PBC, under the leadership of the influential Al Harmon, and TGB Promotions.

“In joining Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and TGB Promotions and MP Promotions, I’m honored to be stablemates with the best fighters in the world like my fellow Marlon Tapales, Mark Magsayo, Jerwin Ancajas, Vincent Astrolobio and Reymart Gaballo, among other Filipino fighters.”

The PBC, according to Martin, is the best at giving the Filipino fighters the best opportunities worldwide.

“This newest chapter in my career will truly boost my aim of becoming a future world champion that PBC in partnership with MP Promotions will be very proud of,” Martin added.

Meanwhile, Promotions President Sean Gibbons is optimistic on their new signee’s future.

“Carl Jammes Martin has everything to offer from his good looks up to his extraordinary boxing skills. We believe he will go far,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons added that they would bring Martin to the US by early next year for better training and fight opportunities.

“He is going to be the next big thing in professional boxing. He is a world champion material.”