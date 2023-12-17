Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic to share court with bro in TNT’s EASL bid

MANILA, Philippines – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is excited to play with his brother Rahlir as part of the TNT Tropang Giga squad that will compete in the East Asia Super League (EASL.)

TNT will be facing the Taipei Fubon Braves on December 20 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Hollis-Jefferson said it is a "dream come true" to play with his older brother.

"I never played with him. At [recreational leagues,] or pro-ams, but professionally, we never played together," the TNT import told reporters.

"He was a year removed from high school when I came in. My freshman year, he was a freshman in college so we never got to play together. So this will be our first time," he added.

Rahlir will be replacing spitfire Quincy Miller as a second foreign reinforcement in the league.

Miller is set to join the Toyoma Grouses of the Japan B.League.

On Friday, Rahlir was in the crowd when his younger brother dropped 42 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists in TNT's 105-96 win over the Blackwater Bossing.

"I'm just showing him what he's gonna have to do when he's here. Be aggressive, be a team player, play a really good defense and be a leader," Hollis-Jefferson said.

"So, I'm just trying to show him when he steps in that this is what we need. I'm gonna continue to do it but it'll be very beneficial if you do the same thing," he added.

It will indeed be very beneficial for TNT in the EASL, as the Tropang Giga is dead last in Group A play, winless in four games.

Taipei currently has a 1-2 win-loss slate in the home-and-away league.