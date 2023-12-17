^

Sports

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic to share court with bro in TNT’s EASL bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 10:42am
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic to share court with bro in TNTâ��s EASL bid
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson flirted with a triple-double against the Blackwater Bossing.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is excited to play with his brother Rahlir as part of the TNT Tropang Giga squad that will compete in the East Asia Super League (EASL.)

TNT will be facing the Taipei Fubon Braves on December 20 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Hollis-Jefferson said it is a "dream come true" to play with his older brother.

"I never played with him. At [recreational leagues,] or pro-ams, but professionally, we never played together," the TNT import told reporters.

"He was a year removed from high school when I came in. My freshman year, he was a freshman in college so we never got to play together. So this will be our first time," he added.

Rahlir will be replacing spitfire Quincy Miller as a second foreign reinforcement in the league.

Miller is set to join the Toyoma Grouses of the Japan B.League.

On Friday, Rahlir was in the crowd when his younger brother dropped 42 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists in TNT's 105-96 win over the Blackwater Bossing.

"I'm just showing him what he's gonna have to do when he's here. Be aggressive, be a team player, play a really good defense and be a leader," Hollis-Jefferson said.

"So, I'm just trying to show him when he steps in that this is what we need. I'm gonna continue to do it but it'll be very beneficial if you do the same thing," he added.

It will indeed be very beneficial for TNT in the EASL, as the Tropang Giga is dead last in Group A play, winless in four games.

Taipei currently has a 1-2 win-loss slate in the home-and-away league.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

EAST ASIA SUPER LEAGUE

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

Wembanyama gets last laugh against LeBron

12 hours ago
French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

Rain or Shine pricks Magnolia bubble

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rain or Shine stained Magnolia’s spotless mark, 113-110, to continue its resurgence in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers feted tonight

Top jungolfers feted tonight

12 hours ago
The country’s top junior golfers get their well-deserved recognition following impressive stints overseas as the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Cream of the crop

Cream of the crop

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
If there’s any doubt on Creamline being the greatest PVL team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with all their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions ready for winner-take-all Game 3

Cardinals, Lions ready for winner-take-all Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With the championship hanging on the balance, the San Beda Red Lions and the Mapua Cardinals are gunning for an all-out ...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals stun HD Spikers

Nationals stun HD Spikers

12 hours ago
National U’s five-set reversal over fancied Cignal in the one-game face-off for the inaugural Spikers’ Turf Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Plana, Ilagan rule Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Plana, Ilagan rule Chairman’s Cup

12 hours ago
Jun Jun Plana and Marty Ilagan struck on the final day of the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup, matching...
Sports
fbtw
Hats off to Asi

Hats off to Asi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s been a long journey from Tonga to the Philippines for Asi Taulava.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with