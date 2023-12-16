Cool Smashers assert greatness, sweep PVL All-Filipino tilt en route to 7th crown

Creamline survived Choco Mucho’s fiercest of challenges in snaring an epic 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory that capped a sweet, magnificent sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference before a record crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines – If there were still doubts as to the legitimacy of Creamline being the greatest Premier Volleyball League team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with their full might on this one memorable and magical Saturday night.

And not even the younger and supremely talented Choco Mucho Flying Titans — their sibling rivals — could debunk what everybody knew all along.

Unwavering in the tensest of moments, Creamline survived Choco Mucho’s fiercest of challenges in snaring an epic 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory that capped a sweet, magnificent sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference before a record crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was another series for the ages for the mighty and proud franchise as it posted its second title sweep — a pristine 15-win masterpiece — that was a reprise of its 20-game sweep of the 2019 Open Conference.

Creamline would later break the hearts of Choco Mucho.

In all, it was the Cool Smashers’ seventh crown in 10 finals appearances and 13th straight podium finish — all league records — that underscored the dynastic club’s domination of the country’s immensely popular league.

The game also drew 24,459 fans, which included stars headed by tennis phenom Alex Eala, that broke the league attendance record of 19,157 set by these same two squads in a MOA Arena game on Nov. 18 last year.

Just like in its past conquests, heroes were aplenty for Creamline.

Among them were the fire-spewing troika of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Bernadeth Pons.

Setter Kyle Negrito too as she seamlessly plugged in the massive, gaping hole left by the cerebral Jia de Guzman.

Count the seldom-used Lorie Bernardo too as the lanky middle blocker was suprisingly thrown into heated action and answered the call with perhaps her best performance to date.

Alyssa Valdez, the team’s unchallenged leader, played sparingly in the first four seats before coming through when it mattered most and delivered the critical blows in the fifth set including the devastating spike that hammered in the final nail in Choco Mucho’s coffin.

It was just a pure collective effort by the team whose unbreakable bond has endured the test of time.

Just like in its 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win in the opener Tuesday at the MPA Arena, the sister teams fought maddeningly close for each and every point and even challenging in every chance they could get.

But in the end, it was Creamline who prevailed.