^

Sports

Cool Smashers assert greatness, sweep PVL All-Filipino tilt en route to 7th crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 10:31pm
Cool Smashers assert greatness, sweep PVL All-Filipino tilt en route to 7th crown
Creamline survived Choco Mucho’s fiercest of challenges in snaring an epic 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory that capped a sweet, magnificent sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference before a record crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – If there were still doubts as to the legitimacy of Creamline being the greatest Premier Volleyball League team of all time, the Cool Smashers quashed it with their full might on this one memorable and magical Saturday night.

And not even the younger and supremely talented Choco Mucho Flying Titans — their sibling rivals — could debunk what everybody knew all along.

Unwavering in the tensest of moments, Creamline survived Choco Mucho’s fiercest of challenges in snaring an epic 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 victory that capped a sweet, magnificent sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference before a record crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was another series for the ages for the mighty and proud franchise as it posted its second title sweep — a pristine 15-win masterpiece — that was a reprise of its 20-game sweep of the 2019 Open Conference.

Creamline would later break the hearts of Choco Mucho.

In all, it was the Cool Smashers’ seventh crown in 10 finals appearances and 13th straight podium finish — all league records — that underscored the dynastic club’s domination of the country’s immensely popular league.

The game also drew 24,459 fans, which included stars headed by tennis phenom Alex Eala, that broke the league attendance record of 19,157 set by these same two squads in a MOA Arena game on Nov. 18 last year.

Just like in its past conquests, heroes were aplenty for Creamline.

Among them were the fire-spewing troika of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Bernadeth Pons.

Setter Kyle Negrito too as she seamlessly plugged in the massive, gaping hole left by the cerebral Jia de Guzman.

Count the seldom-used Lorie Bernardo too as the lanky middle blocker was suprisingly thrown into heated action and answered the call with perhaps her best performance to date.

Alyssa Valdez, the team’s unchallenged leader, played sparingly in the first four seats before coming through when it mattered most and delivered the critical blows in the fifth set including the devastating spike that hammered in the final nail in Choco Mucho’s coffin.

It was just a pure collective effort by the team whose unbreakable bond has endured the test of time.

Just like in its 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win in the opener Tuesday at the MPA Arena, the sister teams fought maddeningly close for each and every point and even challenging in every chance they could get.

But in the end, it was Creamline who prevailed.

vuukle comment

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cargo Movers now up for dispersal

Cargo Movers now up for dispersal

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The mad dash for the acquisition of players who lost their jobs following the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers’ recent disbandment...
Sports
fbtw
Akari&rsquo;s PVL coach resigns

Akari’s PVL coach resigns

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Jorge Souza de Brito, the head coach of the Akari Chargers, has tendered his resignation from the squad, the team announced...
Sports
fbtw
Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With their backs against the wall, the San Beda Red Lions needed every bit of help they could get.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

1 day ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) backed the NBA's decision to issue an indefinite suspension...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline&rsquo;s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

Creamline’s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Volleyball has become a family affair for Creamline star hitter Jema Galanza as she got to be teammates with her sister Mafe...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

Cardinals, Lions for all the marbles

By Joey Villar | 15 minutes ago
Mapua and San Beda face off today in the deciding NCAA Season 99 finals game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with each side...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals stun HD Spikers

Nationals stun HD Spikers

15 minutes ago
National U’s five-set reversal over fancied Cignal in the one-game face-off for the inaugural Spikers’ Turf Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Plana, Ilagan rule Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Plana, Ilagan rule Chairman’s Cup

15 minutes ago
Jun Jun Plana and Marty Ilagan struck on the final day of the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup, matching...
Sports
fbtw
Hats off to Asi

Hats off to Asi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 minutes ago
It’s been a long journey from Tonga to the Philippines for Asi Taulava.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho&rsquo;s Rondina named PVL All-Filipino Conference MVP; Cayuna is best setter

Choco Mucho’s Rondina named PVL All-Filipino Conference MVP; Cayuna is best setter

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Choco Mucho ace hitter Sisi Rondina has been crowned Most Valuable Player for the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with