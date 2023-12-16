^

Painters nip previously unbeaten Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 8:40pm
Demetrius Treadwell had a near triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters rolled to their third straight win, dealing the Magnolia Hotshots their first defeat in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, 111-108, Saturday night at the Aquilino Pimentel International Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro.

Magnolia led by four, 108-104, with 2:23 left in the game after a pull-up jumper by Mark Barroca.

Rookie Keith Datu then hit a big 3-pointer to cut the Hotshots' lead to one with 2:08 remaining.

After Barroca missed a jumper on the other end, Demetrius Treadwell drove to the middle of the lane and kicked out to a wide-open Santi Santillan, who nailed a corner 3-pointer to give the Elasto Painters a 110-108 lead with 1:25 remaining.

Barroca missed a trey badly on the other end, but Magnolia got the ball back.

The usually steady Barroca missed another shot, this time a floater, that would have tied the game.

Andrei Caracut split his freebies with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead to three, 111-108, with less than 20 ticks remaining.

Tyler Bey made a quick dunk to cut the lead, but Caracut, once again, split from the line.

Treadwell, however, managed to grab the rebound but missed and made his two free throws, giving the Hotshots an opportunity to tie the game with 10.9 seconds left.

Magnolia, however, was not able to hoist up a shot to tie the game, as Rain or Shine's defense clamped them down.

Treadwell led Rain or Shine with a near triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Caracut and Datu chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Bey carried the load with a 30 point-11 rebound performance for Magnolia, which stormed back from 12 down.

Magnolia, which is already assured of a playoff berth, dropped to 7-1 in the season.

Rain or Shine rose to a 3-5 record.

