Plana, Ilagan stand out in Chairman’s Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Jun Jun Plana and Marty Ilagan struck in the final day of the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup, matching 38 points to secure the men’s and seniors low gross titles, respectively, at the Masters course in Carmona, Cavite Saturday.

Lora Roberto shared the spotlight as she took the ladies low gross plum with 33 points at the close of the two-day, annual tournament hosted by one of the country’s top championship courses.

Plana, a multi-titled campaigner in Interclub championships, and Ilagan also matched gross 70s to clinch the top two plums while Roberto turned in gross 75 as they led the winners in the event backed by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel and hole-in-one sponsors Starlux Airlines, Ogawa, Mitsubishi Motors, Alpine Motors, Toyota Silang Cavite and Klio International & Tee One (Srixon).

In other categories, Jong Sug Han secured the men’s Division I crown with 40 Stableford net points, while Allan Yap, Richie Santos and Gerald Castillo captured the Division II, III and IV trophies via tiebreaks in one of the most tightly-fought editions of Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament which featured club members and their dependents and guests.

Meanwhile, the host club is also donating P300,000 to Autism Hearts Philippines Inc.

Han scored 40 points to edge Justin Tambunting, who made 39 points; Yap prevailed over Joel Garcia with lower handicap of 12 after both finished with 41 points; Santos posted 44 points and won over Yuan Tolores with lower handicap of 20; and Castillo edged Jacob Niu with lower handicap of 25 after matching 44-point outputs.

In Seniors play, Fred dela Cruz shot 39 points to nail the Division I title over Gil Cu Unjieng, who made 44 points; Paul Mo pooled 42 points to claim the Division II crown over Kwang Suck Po, who made 41 points; Oscar Lactao took the Division III plum with 42 points over Philip Brodett, who had 38 points; and Manolo Agojo bagged the Division IV trophy with 44 points over Gus Molina, who shot 42 points.

Claudine Garcia, on the other hand, secured the Ladies Division I trophy with 37 points over Claire Ong, who made 35 points; Hye Young Park scored 43 points to pocket the Division II title over Jiji Kaminski, who scored 41 points; and Sung Soon Wi snared the Division III plum with lower handicap of 18 after she and Marie James matched 40 points.

Ayel Reyes reigned in the Sponsors/Guest category with gross 76 at the Legends course, nipping Rolly Tolores, who also shot a 76, in the tiebreak.

Chief backers of the event were Platinum sponsors Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Cabuyao, Laguna City Mayor Dennis Hain, The Turf Company, Agrexplore Corp., Hanpass, Malveda Properties and Dev’t. Corp/Leads Agri and Tony and Jackey Salon, while Asia Global Technologies and Golforce were the Gold sponsors.

Other supporters were Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Birdsteel Farm, Rep. Roy Loyola of City of Carmona, Cavite, Dexterton Corp., GolfX, HPCS, Hydrotech Irrigation and General Services, Le Chef, LJ Industrial Fabricon, Miniso, MRT Dev’t. Corp., SM Mart (SM Store), Newport World Resorts, Tee One and The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay as Silver sponsors.

The Bronze sponsors were Azcor Lighting Systems, Baali Marketing and Agrocrops Co., BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon and San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management, Corp., Escala Tagaytay, Eyelectric, Federal Management and Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, Gamboa & Sons, GG&A Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, Newington Builders, PBR Law Offices, RFM, Woong “Robin” Jeon, Romago, Shangri-La Boracay & White House Beach Resort, Smart Probe, Technology Exports Services Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Universal Robina Corp., Trans Orient Microsystem Corp., Transview Philippines (Callaway), Warbird Securities & Investigation Agency, Winford Resort & Casino and Piolo’s Hang-out.