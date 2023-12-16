^

2nd International Youth Basketball tilt slated at Xavier

December 16, 2023 | 4:04pm
2nd International Youth Basketball tilt slated at Xavier

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will host the 2nd International Youth Basketball Championship on Sunday, December  17, at the Xavier School in Quezon City.

In partnership with the National Youth Basketball League (NYBL) Pilipinas headed by multi-awarded basketball organizer coach Fernando Arimado, the league attracts foreign squads vying for pride and honor in three age group categories – 13-under, 15-under, and 17-under.

Philippine basketball hall-of-famer Benjie Paras and Alvin Patrimonio are invited as special guests in the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The games will be telecast in Solar Sports, and live streaming in Ringless Sports, NYBL, and IYBC Facebook pages.

Participating teams in the U13 Division are San Beda, Norwegian X CKBL, EDSCI Green Knights, De La Salle-Zobel, Mighty Juggernauts Basketball, and Magilas Pilipinas (Pool A); Siam Raptors Thailand, Pilipinas Immuno Gummies, Xavier School, Ateneo and More Than Just Hoops (Pool B), while teams in the U15 class are composed of  Xavier School 1, JG Elite Cavite, EDSCI Green Knights, RPBC (Pool A), De La Salle-Zobel, Pass and Shoot Academy, Pilipinas Whynot, More Than Just Hoops (Poll B), and  Founders of Legends Sports PH, SHS-Ateneo De Cebu, Junior MPBL, D’General Nueva Ecjia (Pool C), San Beda, PNP Dependents, Xavier School, Cavite Ballers Don Facundo Sportswear (Pool D).

In the Under-17 division in this school-based club tournament presented by Ringless Sports and supported by Solar Sports, Spalding, Xavier School, Angel Pizza, Seashore, Integrated School of E-Learning Education, JY Titans and Café Uno Milktea, vying for the crown are  SHS-Ateneo de Cebum Dreamschasers, Holy Deliverance Integrated Christian School, RPBC (Pool A), and La Saalle-Zobel, More than Just Hoops, Cavier School, SCIA-Mali Africa (Pool B).

“We’re happy and proud to host an international tournament as it will provide opportunities to our young players to experience a high-level competition as the IYBC is a FIBA accredited organization, so we have to adhere and follow the international standard,” said Bautista.

The San Beda Red Cubs, representing Team Philippines, reigned supreme in the U13 class during the league inaugural season last year in Bangkok, Thailand.

