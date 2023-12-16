Cone frustrated with Ginebra starters' poor performance in loss to San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines -- As their massive comeback against the San Miguel Beermen fell short, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone voiced disappointment in his starters.

On Friday night, San Miguel dealt Ginebra its second consecutive loss in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, 95-82.

Ginebra went down by as much as 24 points against San Miguel, as the hot shooting of the Beermen dismantled the defense of the Gin Kings.

The Gin Kings were able to cut the lead to four, 75-79, with 5:22 remaining in the game.

However, they ran out of gas in the final minutes as San Miguel's Chris Ross and Jericho Cruz took over.

In an interview after the game, Cone said that he was disappointed with the way the starters played.

"I couldn't be prouder of the guys who finished the basketball game, but I couldn't be more disappointed the way our first group played," Cone said.

"That first group is there not because of their names or who they are but because they deserve it. They're supposed to be earning it every night. Tonight they didn't," he added.

Three of the five starters of Ginebra sat in the final minutes of the game.

Aside from import Tony Bishop, who led the team with a game-high 20 points, only Mav Ahanmisi was on the floor to finish the game.

LA Tenorio, Jamie Malonzo and Christian Standhardinger played less than 30 minutes each.

Malonzo ended the game with 11 markers, while Standhardinger and Tenorio had four and three points, respectively.

"The second group came out, played so much better, came with life and intensity... It's just a really disappointing performance overall," he said.

On the floor with Bishop and Ahanmisi to finish the game were Stanley Pringle, Von Pessumal and Sydney Onwubere.

With the loss, Ginebra dropped to 4-3 in the season.

They are currently caught in a three-way tie with San Miguel and the TNT Tropang Giga.

Ginebra will try and snap its losing streak as they play the Meralco Bolts next Friday, December 22.