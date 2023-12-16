Metuda wins Philippine super lightweight belt

MANILA, Philippines – Rimar Metuda crowned himself as the Philippine super lightweight king after beating Alvin Lagumbay in a battle of southpaws during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow late Friday in General Santos City.

A part of the boxing legend’s 45th birthday celebrations, no less than Pacquiao was at ringside during the event held at the Oval Plaza.

With San Miguel Pale Pilsen providing solid backup to the weekly boxing program that Cignal ONE Sports shows every Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Blow-By-Blow is now on its second year following its revival in November 2022.

“We are delighted that the public got to see another round of fights and this is exactly what we had promised to boxing fans and the Philippine boxing community,” Pacquiao, the premier product of Blow-By-Blow, said.

The last 12 months, Pacquiao staged shows not just in Metro Manila but in the provinces as well.

In 2024, Pacquiao has promised to put on more events so Philippine boxing gets a regular dose of fights.