Trollano at home with Beermen thanks to fellow Adamson alumni

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 11:25pm
Don Trollano (2) had an impressive debut for San Miguel.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Don Trollano said that despite the quick time he spent with the San Miguel Beermen, he is already feeling "at home."

Earlier in the week, the guard was traded from NLEX to the NorthPort Batang Pier, which brought guard Robert Bolick to the Road Warriors.

He was then traded to San Miguel in exchange for Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo and a future second round pick.

Trollano, after the Beermen's 95-82 win over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings Friday night, told reporters he is comfortable in San Miguel red since he is playing with fellow Adamson Soaring Falcons.

He is playing with fellow Soaring Falcons Rodney Brondial and Jericho Cruz. San Miguel active team consultant Leo Austria was the wingman's coach in the UAAP.

"I am comfortable because I have been with Jericho and some other veterans [of the team]," Trollano said in Filipino.

"They are guiding me, so I am like at home. I am relaxed," he added.

He bared that other players, such as guard Chris Ross, also made him feel at home.

"Even before, when we are competing against each other, [Ross] is always telling me, 'I like your game.' So, when I was traded, I felt at home," he said.

"I am immediately comfortable, even though I spent just three days practicing with the team. It felt like I have been playing with them for a long time."

Trollano had a productive debut for San Miguel, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds in the victory.

He scored 12 markers in the second quarter, which helped the Beermen break the game wide open.

"The coaches told me to just be aggressive, and if I'm open, just shoot. My shot went it... so when I saw it go in, my confidence got going."

San Miguel will try to continue its winning ways when they face the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, December 17, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
