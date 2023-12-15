Hollis-Jefferson drops 42 points as TNT trounces struggling Blackwater

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson flirted with a triple-double against the Blackwater Bossing.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 42 points and flirted with a triple-double to lead the TNT Tropang Giga to their second straight victory, 105-96, over the hapless Blackwater Bossing in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Blackwater suffered its seventh straight loss in the tournament.

Hollis-Jefferson had another monster game for the Tropang Giga, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The game was tight at the half, with TNT leading by just one, 52-51.

The Tropang Giga, then, started the third quarter hot and broke the game wide open.

A pullup by Hollis-Jefferson gave TNT a 70-58 lead to cap a furious 18-7 run.

A layup by Troy Rosario halted the blitz, but it was not enough to claw back.

The lead ballooned to as much as 19 points, 92-73, following a 3-pointer by Calvin Oftana with 9:20 left in the game.

The 105-96 spread was the closest Blackwater got to in the game, with 1:17 remaining, following a layup by the debuting James Kwekuteye.

The comebacking Jayson Castro finished with 18 points in the game for TNT.

Chris Ortiz led Blackwater with 25 markers and 20 boards.

TNT is now holding a 4-3 win-loss slate, while Blackwater was pushed further down to the bottom of the cellar with a 1-7 record.