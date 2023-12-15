^

Sports

Hollis-Jefferson drops 42 points as TNT trounces struggling Blackwater

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 6:49pm
Hollis-Jefferson drops 42 points as TNT trounces struggling Blackwater
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson flirted with a triple-double against the Blackwater Bossing.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 42 points and flirted with a triple-double to lead the TNT Tropang Giga to their second straight victory, 105-96, over the hapless Blackwater Bossing in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Blackwater suffered its seventh straight loss in the tournament.

Hollis-Jefferson had another monster game for the Tropang Giga, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The game was tight at the half, with TNT leading by just one, 52-51.

The Tropang Giga, then, started the third quarter hot and broke the game wide open.

A pullup by Hollis-Jefferson gave TNT a 70-58 lead to cap a furious 18-7 run.

A layup by Troy Rosario halted the blitz, but it was not enough to claw back.

The lead ballooned to as much as 19 points, 92-73, following a 3-pointer by Calvin Oftana with 9:20 left in the game.

The 105-96 spread was the closest Blackwater got to in the game, with 1:17 remaining, following a layup by the debuting James Kwekuteye.

The comebacking Jayson Castro finished with 18 points in the game for TNT.

Chris Ortiz led Blackwater with 25 markers and 20 boards.

TNT is now holding a 4-3 win-loss slate, while Blackwater was pushed further down to the bottom of the cellar with a 1-7 record.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

8 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) backed the NBA's decision to issue an indefinite suspension...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Pacers legend McGinnis dead at 73

NBA Pacers legend McGinnis dead at 73

9 hours ago
George McGinnis, who sparked his hometown Indiana Pacers to two titles and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, died...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX

TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa lauded the big games of bench players Jewel Ponferada and Kim Aurin, who provided...
Sports
fbtw
Converge's Ayo hopes to build momentum with 1st win, blasts 'tanking' allegations

Converge's Ayo hopes to build momentum with 1st win, blasts 'tanking' allegations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite finally getting their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, the Converge FiberXers still have a thorn...
Sports
fbtw
Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

20 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been “suspended indefinitely” following his clash with Phoenix player...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline&rsquo;s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

Creamline’s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Volleyball has become a family affair for Creamline star hitter Jema Galanza as she got to be teammates with her sister Mafe...
Sports
fbtw
Han, Gonzales pace Southwoods Chairman's Cup golf tilt

Han, Gonzales pace Southwoods Chairman's Cup golf tilt

5 hours ago
Jong Sug Han produced 40 points under the Stableford points system to wrest control in Division I, while Harry Gonzales took...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani says he picked Dodgers because he wants a winner

Ohtani says he picked Dodgers because he wants a winner

10 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he was excited to join the Los Angeles Dodgers because...
Sports
fbtw
Smashers take care of business in Game 1

Smashers take care of business in Game 1

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Seared by its vast experience and molded by its repeated championship conquests, Creamline had all the answers against young...
Sports
fbtw
Newsome to the rescue as Bolts trip Golden Kings

Newsome to the rescue as Bolts trip Golden Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Energized by the roaring predominantly-Pinoy crowd, gritty Meralco produced a memorable breakthrough for Philippine clubs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with