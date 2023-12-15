Creamline’s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball has become a family affair for Creamline star hitter Jema Galanza as she got to be teammates with her sister Mafe for the first time in their playing careers in the ongoing 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

Though already a veteran in high-level competition, Galanza says it’s a whole new experience as she gets to share the same side of the court with Mafe — and the sisters didn’t just play together in any game.

Mafe was able to get a taste of action in Game One of the finals, where the Cool Smashers nipped rivals and sister team Choco Mucho in four sets.

Though used intermittently with starting setter Kyle Negrito, Mafe hardly showed any rust which made Galanza beam with pride.

“Sobrang happy as in lahat ng sets niya talaga na-a-amaze ako and grabe din yung calm niya sa loob ng court kahit first time niyang maglalaro sa PVL, finals pa,” gushed Galanza after the game.

“Nakakatuwa na magkasama kami sa ganitong klase ng laro. Sana madami pa siyang matutunan talaga. Gusto ko lang siya i-hug kanina kasi sobrang proud ako sa kanya,” she added.

The former Adamson hitter also admitted that she needed to convince her sibling to return to volleyball, as her team also needed the boost with the exit of Jia Morado-De Guzman, who now plays in Japan with the Denso Airybees.

“Noong una talaga ayaw niya so sabi ko lang kailangan lang namin ng supporting setter kasi ‘di kakayanin din ni Kyle [Negrito]. Yun lang kailangan mo lang magpakundisyon, walang pressure gawin mo lang yung trabaho mo kung ano pinapagawa ng coaches gawin mo lang. Siguro yun lang din ginawa niya kaya nakasabay din siya sa system,” she said.

Even though Galanza has already won multiple titles with the Cool Smashers, she also admitted that if she gets to win one with Mafe, it’ll be something that’s on top of her career highlights.

After all, getting to do it with family makes it all the more special and memorable.

“Sobra,” said Galanza when asked if playing with Mafe makes the finals run even more significant.

“Noong college ako inaabangan ko siya na magkatapat kami o magkasabay kami sa college pero di nangyari dahil nga nagkaroon ng nagdagdag senior high. Nasad ako. Pero yun nga kaya sobrang pinush ko siya maglaro dahil ngayon lang kami magkakasama sa first pro league pa niya.”

The Galanza sisters and the rest of the Cool Smashers target the crown when Game 2 fires off on Saturday, December 16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.