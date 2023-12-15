Han, Gonzales pace Southwoods Chairman's Cup golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Jong Sug Han produced 40 points under the Stableford points system to wrest control in Division I, while Harry Gonzales took charge in Division II with 38 points at the start of the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup in Carmona, Cavite Friday.

Han, a 4-handicapper, matched par-72 at the well-kept Masters layout as he set the pace in the premier division of the annual tournament, four points clear of Ian Tambunting, who shot 36 net points from a gross 86. Anthony Cervantes carded a gross 84 worth 34 points.

Gonzales, on the other hand, netted 38 Stableford points from a gross 86, to grab a one-stroke lead over Hyeung Il Chae, who scored 37 points from a gross 87 with Timothy Chua in third with a gross 90 worth 34 points.

Arbie Jacinto, an 18-handicapper, came away with 38 points from a gross 88 to best Kristian Herrera and Moises Go’s identical 37 points from grosses of 91 for the Division III lead in Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament which offers a variety of hole-in-one prizes, including a Toyota Raize and a Mitsubishi Xpander Cross.

Meanwhile, half of the 500 field made up of club members and their dependents and guests will tee off Saturday at the close of the two-day tournament with the men’s, ladies, sponsors and guests to play at Masters at 8 a.m.

The seniors will slug it out at Legends at 7:30 a.m., both in shotgun starts.

The host club will also donate P300,000 to Autism Hearts Philippines Inc., with the awards rites set at 2:30 p.m.

Michael Lopez, with a 27-handicap, showed the way in Division IV with 44 points from a gross 89 for a whopping 8-point lead over Alex Corrales, who had 36 points from a gross 100, while Arohn David shot 35 points, also from a gross 100.

At the bunker-laden Legends course, Fred dela Cruz, a 7-handicapper, scored 39 Stableford net points for a two-point lead over Marty Ilagan and Gil Cu Unjieng, who matched 37 points from grosses of 70 and 77, respectively, in Seniors Division I, while Paul Mo made 42 points from a gross 78 to post a one-point lead over James Hwang, who scored 41 points from a gross 81. Oscar Visaya and Norman Daanoy each shot 39 points from gross of 78s in Division II.

Other Seniors division leaders in the event, backed by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel and hole-in-one sponsors Starlux Airlines, Ogawa, Mitsubishi Motors, Alpine Motors, Toyota Silang Cavite and Klio International & Tee One (Srixon), are Dan Reyes (Division III – 38 points from gross 89) and Gus Molina (Division IV – 43 points from gross 84).

The Ladies division leaders are Lora Roberto (Division I – 35 points from gross 75), Hye Yong Park (Division II – 43 points from gross 82) and Sung Soon Wi (Division III – 40 points from gross 86).

In the Sponsors and Guests division, Dennis Gonzales took command with 70 points under the System 36 format from gross 75 with Paolo Nicomedes, Raymund Bunquin, Jay Andaya and Jong Arcano finished with identical 71 points from grosses of 78, 78, 82 and 92, respectively.

The Platinum sponsors are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Cabuyao, Laguna City Mayor Dennis Hain, The Turf Company, Agrexplore Corp., Hanpass, Malveda Properties and Dev’t. Corp/Leads Agri and Tony and Jackey Salon, while Asia Global Technologies and Golforce are the Gold sponsors.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Birdsteel Farm, Rep. Roy Loyola of City of Carmona, Cavite, Dexterton Corp., GolfX, HPCS, Hydrotech Irrigation and General Services, Le Chef, LJ Industrial Fabricon, Miniso, MRT Dev’t. Corp., SM Mart (SM Store), Newport World Resorts, Tee One and The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay are the Silver sponsors.

Leading the Bronze sponsors list are Azcor Lighting Systems, Baali Marketing and Agrocrops Co., BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon and San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management, Corp., Escala Tagaytay, Eyelectric, Federal Management and Maintenance Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, Gamboa & Sons, GG&A Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, Newington Builders, PBR Law Offices, RFM, Woong “Robin” Jeon, Romago, Shangri-La Boracay & White House Beach Resort, Smart Probe, Technology Exports Services Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Universal Robina Corp., Trans Orient Microsystem Corp., Transview Philippines (Callaway), Warbird Securities & Investigation Agency, Winford Resort & Casino and Piolo’s Hang-out.