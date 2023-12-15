New Converge import relishes chemistry with team

Jamil Wilson (99) led Converge to its first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- New Converge import Jamil Wilson spending a few more days with the FiberXers was huge for the team's chemistry and confidence, the foreign reinforcement said.

Earlier in the month, Wilson came in for the FiberXers, replacing Tom Vodanovich.

While Converge lost in Wilson's first game with the team against the NorthPort Batang Pier, 111-95, last Wednesday, the import helped the FiberXers win over the Terrafirma Dyip this Wednesday, 103-94, in overtime.

There, he scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists in 48 minutes and 10 seconds of basketball.

The former Los Angeles Clipper said that the team's confidence and trust in each other "took a big step" during their win over Terrafirma.

"Chemistry is the biggest thing in basketball, or sports in general. When I got here, I've been here for maybe two and a half days, and I don't even know half these guys' names," Wilson told reporters.

"So just having a week under my belt from practice, getting to know these guys, makes a world of difference," he added.

Before the Dyip game, Converge lost its previous six contests in the PBA.

Schonny Winston and Justin Arana came up big off the bench for the FiberXers, finishing with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

The team shot 38-of-83 from the field, good for 45%, as they limited Terrafirma to 35%.

They also dished out 16 assists compared to just seven for Terrafirma.

"You can tell tonight just how comfortable we were with certain things we did, and how much confidence guys play with," Wilson said.

"So, confidence, believing in each other and trusting each other. I think we took a big step tonight in trusting each other as a unit and believing in each other's abilities."

Converge will try to get their second win in a row, but they will face the 5-1 Meralco Bolts on Sunday.

Meralco just came from a breakthrough win in the East Asia Super League over the Japan B.League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings.