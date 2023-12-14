^

Seasoned Cool Smashers turn back Flying Titans, close in on another PVL title

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 9:41pm
Seasoned Cool Smashers turn back Flying Titans, close in on another PVL title
It was an impressive result for a team that has relied on its unbreakable bond, which has survived the test of time.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
4 p.m. – Cignal vs Chery Tiggo
6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Seared by its vast experience and molded by its repeated championship conquests, Creamline had all the answers against a young and talented but untested little sister in Choco Mucho.

When it was all settled, it was the Cool Smashers who were left victorious — an emphatic 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win — that humbled the inexperienced Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It sent the mighty and proud dynastic franchise on the cusp of adding another crown to their massive collection.

In all, Creamline is eyeing Championship No. 7 — the most by any club that ever graced the league since its inception almost two decades ago — in Game 2 tomorrow at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was an impressive result for a team that has relied on its unbreakable bond, which has survived the test of time.

Never mind that the squad lost former starting setter, the cerebral Jia de Guzman, and brilliant middle blocker in Ced Domingo after the two brought their talents abroad.

And it wasn’t even team captain Alyssa Valdez, the unflappable face of Philippine volleyball, who has done the heavy lifting.

The swashbuckling Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza did as the two unleashed 16 hits apiece.

Pangs Panaga and Michele Gumabao too as they dropped 13 and 11, respectively.

Still, Valdez remained a marauding presence by chipping 11 points and doing most of the dirty work in defense with 11 digs and eight receptions, not to mention her vital leadership.

