Pilipinas Super League: Quezon, Binan stay unscathed

Robert Minerva of Quezon slams it home against Michael Are of Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon reasserted its dominance in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup as it walloped JT Taipan Bulacan, 81-53, late Wednesday night at the Paco Arena.

Simone Sandagon stepped up and Robert Minerva went a rebound away from posting a double-double performance for the Titans, who held their rivals to a measly 25% shooting from the field (18-of-72).

Sandagon scored 12 points while Minerva produced 11 markers on top of nine boards.

Quezon, on the other hand, shot a steady 33-of-69 (47%).

The Titans ruled the paint, scoring 44 points from the shaded area, half more than their counterparts.

Also staying unbeaten was Binan, which scored a relatively easy 84-70 triumph over MisOr.

Joseph Penaredondo continued to preside on the team’s offense of the veteran-laden Binan squad, leading the way with 17 points followed by Kenny Rogers Rocacurva with 16.

Following their latest feats, Quezon and Binan kept their unblemished records in the tournament.

Quezon posted its sixth straight win in as many games while Binan improved to 5-0.