TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 5:22pm
TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX
Jewel Ponferada (27) had key baskets for the TNT Tropang Giga.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa lauded the big games of off-the-bench players Jewel Ponferada and Kim Aurin, who provided the the spark and helping the team complete the massive come-from-behind win over the NLEX Road Warriors in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday.

With the team still missing the services of RR Pogoy and Mikey Williams, veteran guard Jayson Castro also had to sit out due to a strained hip flexor.

And with TNT trailing by as much as 19 points in the first half, which ballooned to 22 in the third quarter, the team needed every help it could get.

While Calvin Oftana erupted in the third quarter and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did Rondae Hollis-Jefferson things, the veteran Ponferada and the rookie Aurin scored key baskets to help TNT secure the 113-97 win.

In the third quarter, Ponferada made layups and free throws that helped TNT chip away the lead.

His layup with six seconds remaining in the third quarter helped the Tropang Giga take an 80-78 lead heading into the final frame.

Aurin, then, made key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Tropang Giga maintain their lead.

"Somebody has to step up tonight. Even without [Castro], we still have a number of players missing. So I was looking at the bench and I said, who's gonna lift us up? I said, we need a spark plug," Lastimosa told reporters in Filipino.

"So Jewel stepped in and had some pretty good rebounds, putbacks and shots underneath the basket. Kim Aurin also hit 3s," he added.

Lastimosa also praised the play of floor general Kib Montalbo, saying his steady play helped the team, as he "made the right decisions."

Ponferada finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, as well as five rebounds.

Aurin ended the game with 11 markers, making 3-of-4 3-point attempts. Montalbo had seven points, seven assists and four rebounds in the game.

"Those guys were really huge tonight," Lastimosa said.

TNT is now holding a 3-3 win-loss slate and will try to grab back-to-back wins as it battles Blackwater on Friday.

