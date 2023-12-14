^

Metuda, Lagumbay dispute Philippine 140-lb belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

December 14, 2023 | 3:12pm
MANILA, Philippines -- It’s going to be a battle of heavy-handed and well-traveled southpaws when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow- By-Blow takes the spotlight Friday at the Oval Plaza of General Santos City.

In the main event of the slugfest being presented by San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen, seasoned internationalists Rimar Metuda and Alvin Lagumbay battle for the Games and Amusements Board-Philippine super-lightweight crown.

Metuda has fought in China, Japan and Russia, while Lagumbay has campaigned also in Japan, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Bermuda.

The event takes place two days before the birthday of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who turns 45 on Sunday.

“Once again, Blow By Blow allows the Filipino fighters to showcase their wares,” Pacquiao said after the official weighin on Thursday.

It has been a tradition for the eight-division champion to stage fights in the run-up to his birthday but this edition is extra-special as the weekly program on Cignal ONE Sports (every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.) promises to be a slambang affair.

Now entering its second year on prime television, Blow-By-Blow was revived by Pacquiao in November 2022 with a grand launch in General Santos City.

Since its return, Blow-By-Blow has been staged not just in Metro Manila but in the provinces as well, a move that is in line with Pacquiao’s vision.

