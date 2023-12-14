Converge's Ayo hopes to build momentum with 1st win, blasts 'tanking' allegations

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite finally getting their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, the Converge FiberXers still have a thorn in their side, head coach Aldin Ayo said.

This as the FiberXers still face an uphill battle in the playoff race.

Converge notched its breakthrough win against the Terrafirma Dyip in overtime Wednesday evening, 103-94.

This snapped the team's six-game losing streak -- their first victory in seven games.

"The thorn in our throat is not yet out. We're still at 1-6, so, in a way, we are still disappointed and frustrated," Ayo told reporters in Filipino after their win.

"We still feel bad with our previous losses, but we're not gonna stop. There's hope that we're gonna continue improving and we're gonna continue building steam," he added.

The coach, however, bared that while they doubted their game for a time, he pushed the team to "keep on pushing."

"Don't lose confidence. I told them to loosen up and enjoy the game," Ayo said.

Ayo, meanwhile, also slammed comments that Converge is supposedly tanking to try and get Justine Baltazar to the team in next year's draft.

"That's unfair. That's unfair, because what we went through was hard... We are trying and giving effort in practice," the mentor said.

"That is why these guys deserve to play well and I've been telling the team that we deserve to win, because we have been practicing well," he added.

"We are working hard, and we are not looking for that."

Converge will try to string together their second straight win as they face the Meralco Bolts on Sunday, December 17, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.