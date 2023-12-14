Akari’s PVL coach resigns

MANILA, Philippines – Jorge Souza de Brito, the head coach of the Akari Chargers, has tendered his resignation from the squad, the team announced Thursday morning.

De Brito led Akari to a 5-6 win-loss finish in the Premier Volleyball League’s 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

In a Facebook post, the team said de Brito submitted his resignation, which is effective on Friday, December 15.

Akari accepted the resignation.

“[The] Akari management has accepted the resignation of Coach Jorge and offer our sincerest appreciation and thank him for his time and service for the four conferences he has served as head tactician of this young, promising team,” the Chargers said.

“We wish Coach Jorge the best of luck in his future endeavors,” it added.

The Chargers finished seventh in the conference, winning a total of 19 sets against 22 losses.

The team is loaded with talent, as it is spearheaded by Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Michelle Cobb, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Erika Raagas.

In the four conferences de Brito handled Akari, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

De Brito had back-to-back eighth-place finishes in the 2022 Reinforced Conference and the 2023 First All-Filipino Conference, and a 10th-place result in the Invitational Conference.

“More announcements will follow soon as to the new direction the Akari Chargers will take moving forward,” Akari said.