Tropang Giga rally vs Road Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 10:40pm
Calvin Oftana (8) sparked the comeback and the victory of the TNT Tropang Giga.
MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga spoiled the jersey retirement of Asi Taulava and the debut of Robert Bolick, as they completed a massive comeback against the NLEX Road Warriors, 113-97, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

NLEX started the game waxing hot, jumping to a 19-point lead in the second quarter, 58-39, with a layup by rookie Enoch Valdez.

The lead grew to 22, 66-44, in the 9:14 mark of the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Robbie Herndon.

On the other end, Calvin Oftana answered with a 3-pointer.

This was enough for the sweet-shooting forward to catch fire.

Oftana scored 19 points in the third quarter as he made shot after shot and he helped the Tropang Giga take an 80-78 lead going into the final quarter.

The newfound momentum continued through the final quarter as they took a lead as high as 18, 113-95, with a layup by Kim Aurin.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led TNT with 33 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Oftana followed suit with 29 points.

Herndon led NLEX with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Stokley Chaffee Jr. had 15 points and 17 boards for NLEX.

In his first PBA game since coming back from Japan, Bolick finished with nine points off of two-of-eight field goal shooting.

Taulava, whose iconic No. 88 jersey was retired during halftime of the game, started the game and played almost two minutes.

He grabbed a rebound and did not attempt a shot.

