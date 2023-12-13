^

Newsome stars as Bolts enter win column in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 9:53pm
Chris Newsome (11) starred for the Meralco Bolts.
East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Newsome pulled off late heroics as the Meralco Bolts edged the Japan B.League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings in overtime, 97-88, to nail their first win in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Wednesday at the Studio City Event Center in Macau.

Meralco was trailing by five, 67-72, with 3:55 remaining in regulation after a split from the line by Keita Imamura.

A 6-2 run by the Bolts cut the lead to one, 73-74, capped by a layup by Zach Lofton with 1:46 remaining.

The Golden Kings took a four-point lead, 80-76, following a pair of free throws by Keita Imamura, off a turnover by Lofton.

On the other end, Newsome completed a four-point play off a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 80-all and force overtime.

After Ryuichi Kishimoto started the extension period with a 3-pointer, Lofton, Cliff Hodge, Prince Ibeh and Newsome took turns and gave the Bolts a 92-83 lead with a 12-0 blitz.

It was enough separation for the Bolts to grab the first win of a Philippine team in the tourney.

Lofton led the Bolts with 35 point, six rebounds and three assists.
Newsome finished with 27 points, with 14 coming from the fourth quarter and overtime.

Vic Law spearheaded Ryukyu with 27 markers.

Meralco is now holding a 1-2 win-loss slate in Group B of the EASL, while Ryukyu is now holding a level 2-2 record.

MERALCO BOLTS
