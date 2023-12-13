^

FiberXers outlast Dyip in OT for 1st win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 6:48pm
Jamil Wilson (99) led Converge to its first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -– The Converge FiberXers finally notched their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup after hanging on against the struggling Terrafirma Dyip, 103-94, in overtime Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The two teams traded leads heading into the final six minutes of the game, with Stephen Holt and Jamil Wilson exchanging 3-pointers as Converge took a 78-77 lead.

Converge led by six, 86-80, with 2:47 remaining in the game following a pair of free throws by Schonny Winston.

Terrafirma then ended regulation with an 8-2 run capped by a massive 3-pointer by Javi Gomez de Liano with four seconds remaining to take the game to overtime with score tied at 88-all.

A layup by Juami Tiongson gave the Dyip the lead, 90-88, at the start of the overtime period.

But the FiberXers found their rhythm and took a 99-90 lead following an 11-0 run, capped by a layup by Kevin Racal, with 1:42 remaining.

A split from the line by Kenmark Carino cut the lead to eight, 91-99, but a pair of free throws by Winston iced the game, 101-91.

Wilson led Converge with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Tiongson carried the scoring load for Terrafirma with 28 points and five boards.

"It was tough. Everybody was disappointed and frustrated because of our past games, but we just continued preparing. We just continued practicing hard," Converge head coach Aldin Ayo said.

Converge is now holding a 1-6 win-loss record, while Terrafirma suffered its fourth consecutive loss in the season and fell to 2-5.

