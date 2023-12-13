Cars, cruise packages await ace hitters in Chairman's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup kicks off Friday, December 15, at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite, boasting of an impressive lineup of prizes and making it a highly anticipated event in the golfing community.

The two-day event ending Saturday, December 16, featuring the host club’s members and their dependents and guests, drew a maximum field of 500 players, with half to play on each day at the Jack Nicklaus-designed championship courses.

Toyota Silang Cavite and Mitsubishi Motors/Alpine Motors are putting up a Toyota Raize and a Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, respectively, while Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel is offering a seven-night Alaska cruise on board the Brilliance of the Seas, inclusive of airfare for two (Manila-Vancouver-Manila) for aces on designated holes.

Round-trip tickets for two to Los Angeles in the United States, courtesy of Starlux Airlines, a Smart Vogue Plus Ogawa Chair from Ogawa, and round-trip tickets for two (Manila-Taipei-Manila) with hotel accommodations at the Hamp Court Palace from Klio International are also up for grabs for hole-in-one feats.

In the spirit of inclusivity, all above-mentioned prizes will be raffled off if no one hits a hole-in-one, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

The host club will also donate P300,000 to Autism Hearts Philippines Inc.

Meanwhile, Tee One Inc. is also staking an XXIO 12 ECKS Iron Set Steel for an ace.

Under the format, members will play one 18-hole round using the Stableford points system with handicaps. While sponsors & guests will be using the system36 format.

The blue-ribbon event is backed by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel and hole-in-one sponsors Starlux Airlines, Ogawa, Mitsubishi Motors, Alpine Motors, Toyota Silang Cavite and Klio International & Tee One (Srixon).

The Platinum sponsors are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Cabuyao, Laguna City Mayor Dennis Hain, The Turf Company, Agrexplore Corp., Hanpass, Malveda Properties and Development Corp./Leads Agri and Tony and Jackey Salon, while Asia Global Technologies and Golforce are the Gold sponsors.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Birdsteel Farm, Rep. Roy Loyola of City of Carmona, Cavite, Dexterton Corp., GolfX, HPCS, Hydrotech Irrigation and General Services, Le Chef, LJ Industrial Fabricon, Miniso, MRT Dev’t. Corp., SM Mart (SM Store), Tee One and The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay are the Silver sponsors.

Leading the Bronze sponsors list are Azcor Lighting Systems, Baali Marketing and Agrocrops Co., BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon and San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management, Corp., Escala Tagaytay, Eyelectric, Federal Management and Maintenance Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, Gamboa & Sons, GG&A Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, Newington Builders, PBR Law Offices, RFM, Woong “Robin” Jeon, Romago, Shangri-La Boracay & White House Beach Resort, Smart Probe, Technology Exports Services Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Universal Robina Corp., Trans Orient Microsystem Corp., Transview Philippines (Callaway), Warbird Securities & Investigation Agency, Winford Resort & Casino and Piolo’s Hang-out.