^

Sports

Brandon Royval battles Alex Pantoja for UFC flyweight belt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 2:56pm
Brandon Royval battles Alex Pantoja for UFC flyweight belt
Brandon Royval (right)
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Pantoja versus Brandon Royval.

The rematch. Candidate for “Fight of the Night” at UFC 296 — the last big event for 2023 as the world’s premier combat sports organization finishes the first half of its 30th anniversary celebration.

It’s fireworks even before the celebration for the incoming new year. 

It is the perfect setup for the main event of welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ second title defense, but this time against Colby Covington.

The last time Royval lost a fight, it was to Pantoja in August of 2021. Since then, the Denver, Colorado native has adjusted his game, and the result is a three-match win streak, including “Fight of the Night” in a win against Matt Schnell and “Performance of the Night” against Matheus Nicolau.

Those two recent wins have been highlight reel first-round finishes.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything because I respect Alex, but I am a much better fighter than what everyone saw in 2021,” admitted Royval, who was submitted via rear-naked choke by Pantoja. 

The mixed martial arts world was treated to a more well-rounded Royval in his next fights.

“I came up with a formula that I have stayed and used for each fight,” he said. “It’s just perfecting it along the way.”

“I made some mistakes that I shouldn’t have (against Pantoja). And that motivates me. The belt — yeah, it is nice — but I want to do this for me and my family. And a win would be a nice Christmas gift.”

More than a personal gift, a victory would mean much to the young men and women he works with every Wednesday at the Denver Dream Center, where Royval is a volunteer. 

There, he plays basketball and teaches boxing to kids in hopes of giving them confidence and to stay off the streets.

This will be Pantoja’s first title defense since wresting the belt from Brandon Moreno in an epic match in UFC 290 last July. That was the third time Pantoja defeated Moreno.

The Brazilian totes a 26-5-0 record while the American is 15-6-0. 

UFC 296, the last UFC event for 2023, will be televised live on Sunday, December 17, on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as the streaming site Blast TV. The early preliminary card begins at 7 a.m. with the preliminary card kicking off at 9 a.m. The main card is scheduled for 11 a.m.

vuukle comment

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw
Tigers lead race for UAAP general championship

Tigers lead race for UAAP general championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas once again claimed the lead in the UAAP Season 86 seniors division’ general championship race...
Sports
fbtw
Reality show determines &lsquo;the strongest&rsquo;

Reality show determines ‘the strongest’

16 hours ago
The spotlight will be on national athletes when the Department of Tourism-backed Pinoy Strong 100 goes full blast next y...
Sports
fbtw

Meralco ready for Ryukyu

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The PBA is scoreless in six games so far in EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season with five of the losses on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

2 hours ago
There’s no stopping San Juan in the early goings of the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup and for the third...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
AP.Bren and Blacklist International are set to face their toughest opponents yet as the M5 World Championship knockout phase...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis, Cardinals brace for &lsquo;all-out war&rsquo; in Game 3 vs Lions

Escamis, Cardinals brace for ‘all-out war’ in Game 3 vs Lions

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Mapua Cardinals are eyeing to make the most out of the "extra life" that was given to them, as they try to clinch their...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino's steady play keeps NorthPort afloat

Tolentino's steady play keeps NorthPort afloat

3 hours ago
Be it in victory or defeat, Arvin Tolentino continues to be a workhorse for NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with