Koon not yet done as Ateneo Blue Eagle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 2:26pm
Koon not yet done as Ateneo Blue Eagle
Chris Koon (6) is set to return for another year with the Blue Eagles.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo swingman Chris Koon said he is staying for another season with the Blue Eagles.

Koon, in an Instagram post, said there is "still much work to be done" after Ateneo failed to defend its title this UAAP season. 

"I’m excited to say that I will be coming back for next season. The road to recovery and preparation starts now," Koon said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Koon (@chriskoon6)

"I can’t wait to go through this journey together with all of you," he added.

The lefty guard finished UAAP Season 86 averaging 10.1 points, 5.07 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Blue Eagles.

He was a pivotal part of the team, which made the Final Four after struggling to string up wins throughout the season.

The Blue Eagles, however, were eliminated by the UP Fighting Maroons in the Final Four.

Koon’s announcement came a week after Kai Ballungay said he will be parting ways with Ateneo and turning professional.

"To the Ateneo community, I want to thank you for being patient with me as I was figuring out my future after the season ended. It was an emotional year filled with lots of growth and learning experiences," Koon said.

"We didn’t achieve the outcome we desired but I’m glad to have gone through it with our amazing coaches, management, fans, and of course my teammates. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people here at Ateneo.”

Despite Ateneo missing Ballungay and one-and-done foreign student athlete Joseph Obasa, the squad will still have an intact core for UAAP Season 87 led by Koon, Jared Brown, Mason Amos and Sean Quitevis, to name a few.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
