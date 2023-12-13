^

San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 2:11pm
San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League
Caloocan Supremos coach Robert Sison has just led his team to its fourth win in five games.
MANILA, Philippines – There’s no stopping San Juan in the early goings of the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup and for the third straight game, the Kings were able to breeze past their opponents, adding Cam Norte to their growing list of victims late Tuesday night with a 98-84 triumph at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre.

Banking on their usual balance production, the Kings drew double-digit outputs from five players led by Dexter Maiquex, who pumped in 17 points on top of seven boards in just 17 minutes of action.

Four other players provided solid games for San Juan — Marwin Taywan, Mike Malonzo, Egie Mojica and AC Soberano.

Caloocan dumped Kyusi Pablo Escobets, 96-67, as the veterans of the Supremos took a backseat for their less-heralded teammates.

Parading a roster featuring a core of former PBA players in Gabby Espinas, Riel Cervantes, Mac Baracael, Paul Sanga and Ronnie Matias, the Supremos drew solid games from Jeramer Cabanag and Damian Lasco, who combined for 27 points as Caloocan posted its fourth win in five games and dealt Kyusi its second loss in three starts.

Earlier, Paolo Hubalde flirted with a triple-double performance as he powered RCP Shawarma Shack to a 94-87 win over CV Siniloan and crack the win column of this tournament headed by league commissioner Alan Caidic.

Hubalde, son of PBA great Freddie Hubalde, finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the way for RCP’s first win after six tries.

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
