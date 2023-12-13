^

Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 1:47pm
Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages
Members of Blacklist International prepare for their match against Turkey's Fire Flux Esports.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines – AP.Bren and Blacklist International are set to face their toughest opponents yet as the M5 World Championship knockout phase move to its second stage, transferring from the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Blacklist International, which was earlier sent to the lower brackets by MPL Indonesia champion ONIC Esports, faced Turkey's Fire Flux Esports for the first elimination match. The pressure was high as the team from Turkey had initially swept the Codebreakers, 0-2, in the group stages. But coach Aniel "Master the Basics (MTB)" Jiandani and the team were ready for the rising Turkey stars and were able to live another day with a 3-1 victory.

In the upper bracket, AP.Bren was up against MPL Indonesia runner-up Geek Fam Indonesia, whose main jungler, Manuel "Nnael" Simbolon, was still serving his two-match suspension after making an "indecent gesture" during their win against European team Deus Vult. Filling his place is Geek Fam's goldaner and Filipino Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, whose initial test as a jungler against Myanmar's Burmese Ghoul proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best junglers in the league.

AP.Bren seemed to continue their winning streak after a dominant display in Game 1, but Geek Fam managed to outdraft the Filipino champions to tie the series. AP.Bren shifted their strategy, focusing on the draft while continuing their pressure on Capacio's inexperienced jungle to eventually take the series, 3-1, and send Geek Fam ID to the lower brackets.

In the other matches, ONIC Indonesia swept tournament dark horse Deus Veult, 3-0, to proceed to the upper bracket semis; while Cambodia's See You Soon sent Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls home with a 3-0 sweep in the lower brackets.

With the elimination of Turkey's Fire Flux Esports and Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls, all six remaining teams in the M5 World Championships have Filipino representation — having either a Filipino player on the roster or a Filipino coach.

The M5 World Championship is scheduled for a two-day break and will be back on December 15 for the lower brackets matches of Blacklist International versus Geek Fam Indonesia at 2 p.m. and Deus Veult versus See You Soon at 6 p.m.

