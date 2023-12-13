TNT urged to also retire Taulava jersey number

MANILA, Philippines -- The iconic No.88 jersey of former PBA legend Asi Taulava should also be retired by Talk ‘N Text, Jericho Cruz said.

Taulava’s jersey will be retired by NLEX on Wednesday during the Road Warriors’ clash against the TNT Tropang Giga.

Cruz, who played with Taulava during his stint with the Road Warriors, said it is only fitting for the jersey of “The Rock” to be raised to the rafters by his original team.

The 6-foot-9 Filipino-Tongan was a direct hire by the Mobile Phone Pals in the 1999 PBA season.

Mobiline was later renamed to the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals in 2001. There, Taulava spent a huge chunk of his career.

He played with the team from 1999 until he was traded in 2007.

“I think, Talk ‘N Text should retire his jersey also. He’s done a lot of things that cannot be done by just anyone,” Cruz, who is currently playing for the San Miguel Beermen, said in Filipino.

“He did almost everything. He’s played, what, four decades? That’s of a different class,” he added.

Taulava won just a championship, the 2003 All-Filipino Cup, a key moment in a career that spanned four different decades.

He was also named regular season Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP, and was a 17-time PBA All-Star.

The bruising big man also was a member of various PBA mythical teams as well as three all-defensive teams.

Additionally, Taulava represented the Philippines in various international stints.

“Of course, we all know that he’s a legend. I wish him nothing but the best,” Cruz said.