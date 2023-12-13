^

Sports

TNT urged to also retire Taulava jersey number

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 10:14am
TNT urged to also retire Taulava jersey number
Asi Taulava
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- The iconic No.88 jersey of former PBA legend Asi Taulava should also be retired by Talk ‘N Text, Jericho Cruz said.

Taulava’s jersey will be retired by NLEX on Wednesday during the Road Warriors’ clash against the TNT Tropang Giga.

Cruz, who played with Taulava during his stint with the Road Warriors, said it is only fitting for the jersey of “The Rock” to be raised to the rafters by his original team.

The 6-foot-9 Filipino-Tongan was a direct hire by the Mobile Phone Pals in the 1999 PBA season.

Mobiline was later renamed to the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals in 2001. There, Taulava spent a huge chunk of his career.

He played with the team from 1999 until he was traded in 2007.

“I think, Talk ‘N Text should retire his jersey also. He’s done a lot of things that cannot be done by just anyone,” Cruz, who is currently playing for the San Miguel Beermen, said in Filipino.

“He did almost everything. He’s played, what, four decades? That’s of a different class,” he added.

Taulava won just a championship, the 2003 All-Filipino Cup, a key moment in a career that spanned four different decades.

He was also named regular season Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP, and was a 17-time PBA All-Star.

The bruising big man also was a member of various PBA mythical teams as well as three all-defensive teams.

Additionally, Taulava represented the Philippines in various international stints.

“Of course, we all know that he’s a legend. I wish him nothing but the best,” Cruz said.

vuukle comment

ASI TAULAVA

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigers lead race for UAAP general championship

Tigers lead race for UAAP general championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas once again claimed the lead in the UAAP Season 86 seniors division’ general championship race...
Sports
fbtw

Meralco ready for Ryukyu

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA is scoreless in six games so far in EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season with five of the losses on the road.
Sports
fbtw
POC grants Hangzhou Asiad medalists cash bonuses

POC grants Hangzhou Asiad medalists cash bonuses

11 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee awarded a total of P10.6 million to medal winners in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games during...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho coach succeeds in getting best out of PVL finals-bound Flying Titans

Choco Mucho coach succeeds in getting best out of PVL finals-bound Flying Titans

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Head coach Dante Alinsunurin has revitalized the Choco Mucho Flying Titans program in just his first year at the helm, steering...
Sports
fbtw
UST paces UAAP general championship anew

UST paces UAAP general championship anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas once again claimed the lead in the UAAP Season 86 seniors division' general championship race with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts back as PBA 3x3 champs

Bolts back as PBA 3x3 champs

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Meralco broke a long drought in the PBA 3x3 as it topped Leg 1 of the Season 3 Third Conference via a 15-13 finals verdict...
Sports
fbtw
Reality show determines &lsquo;the strongest&rsquo;

Reality show determines ‘the strongest’

11 hours ago
The spotlight will be on national athletes when the Department of Tourism-backed Pinoy Strong 100 goes full blast next y...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw
Williamson powers Pelicans past Wolves; Doncic dazzles for Mavs

Williamson powers Pelicans past Wolves; Doncic dazzles for Mavs

19 hours ago
Zion Williamson erupted for 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans exploited the absence of Anthony Edwards to upset the Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with