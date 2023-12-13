^

CEU Lady Scorpions secure 11th consecutive basketball championship title at WNCAA Season 54

December 13, 2023 | 9:20am
CEU Lady Scorpions secure 11th consecutive basketball championship title at WNCAA Season 54
MANILA, Philippines — Mendiola-based CEU Lady Scorpions achieved a remarkable feat by winning their 11-peat championship title at the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) Season 54 basketball finals held at Chiang Kai Shek College Main Campus.

The team secured the championship title in the senior category by defeating San Beda College Alabang in a close match. The tournament started last September 30 and concluded last December 10. 

Along with CEU and San Beda College Alabang, other participating schools in the senior division were University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P), Philippine Women’s University (PWU) and Miriam College.

The WNCAA, established in 1970, is a Philippine athletic association dedicated exclusively to women.

Aside from basketball, the league also features volleyball, futsal, chess, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, poomsae, table tennis, tennis, cheerleading, street dance and cheer dance.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Centro Escolar University. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

