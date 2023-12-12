^

New NBA-licensed mobile game set for 2024 launch

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 1:15pm
MANILA, Philippines – Tencent’s global games brand Level Infinite and game developer Lightspeed Studios have announced the launch of its mobile basketball game, NBA Infinite — a free mobile basketball game coming to iOS and Android devices in 2024.

The officially licensed free-to-play game offers players a chance to compete with players all over the world in different PVP modes of either 1v1, 3v3 or 5v5. Players can collect NBA stars like Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic to create their own dream roster. They can also upgrade their coaching staff.

“We’re committed to crafting an authentic NBA gaming experience that fuels fans' love of the game. NBA Infinite offers realistic visuals, intense real-time PvP matchups, and an ever-growing roster of fan-favorite players. We can’t wait for everyone to lace up their sneakers and hit the court," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director, Level Infinite.

Aside from the different PVP modes, NBA Infinite offers casual modes like the Three-Point Contest and Triple Threat where players can hone their mobile basketball skills.

The game is now available for pre-registration on both the App Store and Google Play Store, with players receiving exclusive in-game rewards upon the game's official release in 2024.

