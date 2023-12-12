Strong Asian showing in last UFC Fight Night of 2023

Song Yadong (right) was methodical in his five-round demolition of No. 15-ranked Chris Gutierrez.

MANILA, Philippines – The last UFC Fight Night event for 2023 confirmed to the world that Chinese superstar Yong Sadong is on the road to the UFC flyweight championship. The night too belonged to the Asian fighter.

Song Yadong was methodical in his five-round demolition of No. 15-ranked Chris Gutierrez. Using his experience and versatility, Song was able to fluster Gutierrez and control the pace from bell to bell.

Gutierrez stayed in the thick of it and controlled distance and was able to land some stinging shots and the occasional leg kick, but couldn't string up anything to trouble or hurt the Chinese fighter.

While Song took a shot to his left eye, he was able to control and punish the overmatched Gutierrez for the entire fight.

After the unanimous decision — the judges scored it 50-44, 50-45,and 50-45 — was read, Song said, "I really wanted to fight in China, that's my home. It's been four years. Thanks to Chris for taking the fight. In the top 15, no one else took the fight. I'm coming for the belt. Next one: Petr (Yan), sign the contract. Tomorrow I'm going back to train. To Chinese fans, I'm sorry I didn't knock him out. This guy controlled the distance very well, I learned a lot from this fight."

Two other Asian fighters also picked up impressive victories.

Road to UFC Season 1 flyweight winner Hyun Sung Park made his UFC debut with a patient and well-rounded game plan to overwhelm Shannon Ross with liver shots, punches and knees for the second round technical knockout.

Park remained undefeated and said, "My conditioning was off. I was taking it slow, trying to take my time. I was lucky tonight. That was just instinct. I hit him and the damage was there. I want to fight as much as I can."

Japan phenom Tatsuro Taira remained undefeated against Carlos Hernandez with another incredible performance that ended with a finish, this time a TKO, his first in UFC. Taira said, "I'm very happy! I always ask for a ranker, it didn't happen this time, but of course next time I should be ready for a ranker, right? Where's (Muhammad) Mokaev?!"

The final UFC event for 2023, UFC 296, will be held on Sunday, December 17, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.