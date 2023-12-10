^

Sports

Kaya FC Iloilo edges Davao Aguilas-UMak in penalty shootout to win Copa Alcantara title

Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 6:07pm
Kaya FC Iloilo edges Davao Aguilas-UMak in penalty shootout to win Copa Alcantara title
Kaya FC Iloilo celebrates a third Copa Paulino Alcantara trophy.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC Iloilo held its nerve in the penalty shootout to outlast Davao Aguilas-UMak and wrest the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara before a big Saturday night crowd at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Midfielder Justin Baas converted his spot kick to complete a 4-3 shootout win and ran into the waiting arms of teammate Quincy Kammeraad as Kaya celebrated a third Copa title after victories in 2018 and 2021.

Despite its advantage in depth and experience, Kaya needed to overcome a gritty Davao side that was making a comeback after four years of absence in the Philippine Football Federation's flagship tournament.

Yannick Tuason's header gave Davao a shock lead in first half stoppage time only for Arnel Amita to equalize in the second half. 

Tuason glanced home a free kick from Paolo Bugas but Amita tied the match in the 65th minute sneaking from behind to take the ball away from Davao goalkeeper Dini Outtara before firing into an empty net. 

Even with numerous opportunities late on and in extra time, Kaya could not finish off Davao which showed superb spirit to send the match into a shootout.

In the end, Davao's run did not get its fairytale ending as Kaya rose to the challenge in the shootout where Davao also took the early advantage. 

But Kammeraad's heroics highlighted by saves on Tuason and Serge Kaole's efforts put Kaya on the front foot. It also helped that Abou Sy, Daizo Horikoshi and Jovin Bedic converted their penalty kicks.

There were still tense moments in the fifth round of the shootout as Ouattara initially saved Baas' spotkick only for referee Meliton Pelayo to order a retake as the Davao goalkeeper was off his line before the shot.

Baas made no mistake on the second opportunity, confirming Kaya's status as the country's top club.

PFF president John Gutierrez and PFF Executive Committee member Lovely Tabada handed out the individual awards to Davao's Paolo Bugas (best midfielder), Kaya's Simone Rota (best defender), Kaya's Abou Sy (best striker), Kammeraad (best goalkeeper) and Kaya's Daizo Horikoshi (Most Valuable Player).

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters held on against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 82-77, to book their fifth straight win in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Jericho Cruz all praises for 'Kuya Asi' ahead of jersey retirement

Jericho Cruz all praises for 'Kuya Asi' ahead of jersey retirement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Jericho Cruz is happy to see the jersey of legend “Kuya Asi” Taulava retired by the NLEX Road Warriors, saying...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder top Warriors in overtime, Bulls add to Spurs slump

Thunder top Warriors in overtime, Bulls add to Spurs slump

1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder harried Golden State into an NBA season-high 29 turnovers...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama's 20-20 line goes down the drain as Spurs stretch slump

Wembanyama's 20-20 line goes down the drain as Spurs stretch slump

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A 20-20 game for Victor Wembanyama was not enough to break San Antonio’s losing streak as the Spurs fell to the Chicago...
Sports
fbtw
Zobel junior golfers storm back, cop Middle School crown in JGFP Interschool tilt

Zobel junior golfers storm back, cop Middle School crown in JGFP Interschool tilt

9 hours ago
De La Salle Santiago Zobel pulled off a victory in a thrilling, come-from-behind fashion after trailing for five rounds to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

San Miguel’s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo is the early leader of the Best Player of the Conference race in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Columbus sink Los Angeles to win MLS crown for third time

Columbus sink Los Angeles to win MLS crown for third time

10 hours ago
The Columbus Crew won their third Major League Soccer title after beating Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the MLS Cup final on Sat...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

10 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani confirmed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals praying for title

Cardinals praying for title

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
When Mapua coach Randy Alcantara politely begged off from the customary post-game interview following his team’s 68-63...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with