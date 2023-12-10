Rookie Clint Escamis of Mapua crowned NCAA MVP

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Rookie-Most Valuable Player has been named in the NCAA.

Two seasons since Rhenz Abando was awarded the Rookie-MVP of the season, Clint Escamis was able to take home the same feat.

This season, the MVP and Rookie of the Year Escamis averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Mapua Cardinals.

He also normed 3.6 steals per game.

The former Mapua Red Robin and UE Red Warrior led the Cardinals to the Season 99 finals against the San Beda Red Lions.

Escamis and the rest of the Cardinals are eyeing to close out the best-of-three championship series Sunday afternoon.

Aside from the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, the guard was also named a member of Season 99 Mythical Five, along with Lyceum's Enoch Valdez, Perpetual's Art Roque, Emilio Aguinaldo College's JP Maguliano and Mapua's Warren Bonifacio.

Escamis also named it to the All-Defensive Team, along with San Sebastian's Romel Calahat, Arellano's Lorenz Capulong, Valdez and Maguliano.

The Defensive Player of the Year is Calahat, while Roque is Most Improved Player.