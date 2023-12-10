^

Sports

Rookie Clint Escamis of Mapua crowned NCAA MVP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 2:39pm
Rookie Clint Escamis of Mapua crowned NCAA MVP
Mapua's Clint Escamis
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Rookie-Most Valuable Player has been named in the NCAA.

Two seasons since Rhenz Abando was awarded the Rookie-MVP of the season, Clint Escamis was able to take home the same feat.

This season, the MVP and Rookie of the Year Escamis averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Mapua Cardinals.

He also normed 3.6 steals per game.

The former Mapua Red Robin and UE Red Warrior led the Cardinals to the Season 99 finals against the San Beda Red Lions.

Escamis and the rest of the Cardinals are eyeing to close out the best-of-three championship series Sunday afternoon.

Aside from the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, the guard was also named a member of Season 99 Mythical Five, along with Lyceum's Enoch Valdez, Perpetual's Art Roque, Emilio Aguinaldo College's JP Maguliano and Mapua's Warren Bonifacio.

Escamis also named it to the All-Defensive Team, along with San Sebastian's Romel Calahat, Arellano's Lorenz Capulong, Valdez and Maguliano.

The Defensive Player of the Year is Calahat, while Roque is Most Improved Player.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAPUA CARDINALS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters held on against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 82-77, to book their fifth straight win in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Nelle, Cansino on wait-and-see mode

Nelle, Cansino on wait-and-see mode

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Graduating cagers Evan Nelle of La Salle and CJ Cansino of University of the Philippines will take their sweet time before...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals praying for title

Cardinals praying for title

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
When Mapua coach Randy Alcantara politely begged off from the customary post-game interview following his team’s 68-63...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3 &nbsp;

Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3  

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The dream Premier Volleyball League finals between sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho – the most popular clubs in...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas &nbsp;

Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas  

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Jonathan Williams banged in a 20-20 performance as Phoenix outdueled Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, to keep solo second in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Januarius tows Southwoods, Eastridge in Fil-Am golf

Januarius tows Southwoods, Eastridge in Fil-Am golf

16 hours ago
Terence Macatangay shot an eagle-aided 36 points to help Januarius Private Equity-1 maintain a slim lead in the Fil-Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Banals owe it all to God

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s a reason why the Banals were destined to be devout Christians
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games sweep Game Awards Esports category

Riot Games sweep Game Awards Esports category

By Michelle Lojo | 22 hours ago
Riot Games was one of the big winners during the 2023 Game Awards as the game developer swept the Esports category, with five...
Sports
fbtw
The evolved Philippine era: Filipinos cementing legacy across all MLBB regions

The evolved Philippine era: Filipinos cementing legacy across all MLBB regions

By Michelle Lojo | 23 hours ago
When ONIC Esports won this year's Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), fans locally and internationally...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with