^

Sports

San Miguel’s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 11:32am
San Miguelâ��s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race
June Mar Fajardo
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo is the early leader of the Best Player of the Conference race in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

Fajardo is ahead of the pack with 43.3 statistical points (SPs). He is currently averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks per game.

However, the San Miguel big man is set to miss some time due to a fractured metacarpal.

Breathing down Fajardo’s neck is Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, who is norming 19.4 points and 11.6 rebounds, along with 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He is averaging 42.8 SPs.

Fajardo’s teammate, CJ Perez, has 40.3 SPs off of 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals a game.

Ginebra’s Mav Ahanmisi is fourth in the race with 37.2 SPs, while NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino is at 35.5.

In the Best Import race, Meralco Bolts’ Suleiman Braimoh leads with 55.0 SPs before he tore his Achilles.

Before the conference-ending Achilles injury, Braimoh led the Bolts to a 4-1 win-loss slate.

Seconding Braimoh is NorthPort Batang Pier’s Venky Jois with 54.8 SPs and Phoenix Fuel Masters’ Johnathan Williams with 53.7 SPs.

Magnolia’s main man Tyler Bey (53.2 SPs) and TNT Tropang Giga’s scoring juggernaut Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (50.3 SPs) round out the best-performing imports of the conference.

Leading the rookies thus far is NorthPort’s Cade Flores with 29.0 SPs.

Flores is averaging 11.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

No. 1 pick Stephen Holt is following Flores with 25.2 SPs, while Phoenix’s Ken Tuffin is third with 24.8 SPs.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen ready for task sans JMF? &nbsp;

Beermen ready for task sans JMF?  

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
While June Mar Fajardo is out with a left hand injury, the task of holding down the fort for San Miguel Beer falls squarely...
Sports
fbtw
Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Before UAAP Season 86, several key players of the disbanded UST Growling Tigers team of UAAP Season 82 had already found success...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

4 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani confirmed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals praying for title

Cardinals praying for title

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
When Mapua coach Randy Alcantara politely begged off from the customary post-game interview following his team’s 68-63...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas &nbsp;

Phoenix spoils Ginebra fun in Batangas  

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Jonathan Williams banged in a 20-20 performance as Phoenix outdueled Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, to keep solo second in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3 &nbsp;

Choco Mucho drags Cignal to Game 3  

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The dream Premier Volleyball League finals between sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho – the most popular clubs in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with