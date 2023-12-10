Zobel junior golfers storm back, cop Middle School crown in JGFP Interschool tilt

Comeback princes and princesses. (From left) Georgina Handog, Gerard Handog, Jacob Gomez and Cailey Chanelle Gonzales flash the No. 1 sign as they pose with their championship trophy.

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle Santiago Zobel pulled off a victory in a thrilling, come-from-behind fashion after trailing for five rounds to seize the Middle School championship in the 2023 Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool tournament last week at Norman and Aoki courses of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Sitting at third place, Zobel’s junior bets uncorked a strong sixth and final round to dramatically overtake Ateneo de Manila Team 1 and emerge as champion with a total 519 points.

Cailey Chanelle Gonzales tallied 54 points to lead Zobel’s charge in that decisive sixth round, followed by Georgina Handog (50 points), Jacob Gomez (47) and Gerard Handog (40).

Ateneo Team 1 was second with 514 points, while Ateneo Team 2 placed third with 500 points. Saint Pedro Poveda School was fourth overall with 442 points, while Xavier School Team 1 finished at fifth with 395 points.

Meanwhile — Zobel’s Lower School boys’ team, composed of Axton Travin Gonzales, Aedan Pizarro, Hugo Pallasigui, Azariah Kaleb Verano and Joaquin Magtalas — ended up fourth place in this event organized by the JGFP.

Zobel's Lower School boys' team. From left: Aedan Pizarro, Hugo Pallasigui, Axton Travin Gonzales and Azariah Kaleb Verano. Not in the photo is Joaquin Magtalas.

Zobel will gun for the overall championship as the tournament resumes in January with the junior and senior high school divisions.

