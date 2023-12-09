The evolved Philippine era: Filipinos cementing legacy across all MLBB regions

MANILA, Philippines — When ONIC Esports won this year's Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), fans locally and internationally raised that this could be the end of the Philippine dominance of the esports title or the end of the Philippine era in MLBB.

Unlike traditional sports wherein the nationality of the player and coach is inconsequential in the professional leagues, nationality is inseparable in esports may it be a professional league or a international sports conference like the Asian Games. Fans would always have a bias to their countrymen first.

But like traditional sports, esports continues to evolve and grow to the point that we are seeing more and more Filipino talent get recognized internationally, and not just with players and coaches being part of the local representatives to the MSC or to the M-Series World Championships.

Back in 2022, teams from different MLBB professional leagues began importing Filipino talents with many reaching the M4 World championship with their foreign teams. The M4 even saw its top six teams all having Filipinos in their team, either as a coach or as a player.

This has snowballed further to Filipinos winning across different MLBB tournaments across the world, making the Philippines the most represented country in the ongoing M5 World Championship at 20% with 23 out of the 114 players being Filipino or having Filipino descent.

If we would include the coaches and analysts, that number comes to 33, with 35% of the teams (six out of eight teams) in the world championship Knockout rounds being coached by a Filipino.

But why are Filipinos so in demand when it comes to MLBB esports?

"'Pag Filipino kasi maalaga," shared Filipino coach Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma whose team Deus Vult won the MLBB Continental Championships to book their ticket to the M5 World Championships.

Coloma adds that Filipino coaches tend to care for players both inside and outside of the game, treating the team as a family.

"Mga Pinoy kasi tutok talaga, 'di lang sa games, or sa draft pati sa mga players rin," added Coloma.

For Coach Lyrick of Saudi Arabia's Triple Esports, Filipinos are sought out due to their strategic knowledge and adaptability in MLBB's ever changing structure.

"Developing pa yung ibang regions sa MLBB, hindi pa gaano kacompetitive yung scene," explained Coach Lyrick which is what makes Filipinos in demand as they are able to bring and train other regions in that competitive level.

In addition Filipino coach Mitch "zMitch" Sato of Mongolia's Team Lilgun sees the winning mentality of Filipinos as the factor that makes them great MLBB players and why they are in demand in all parts of the world.

"Kahit tagilid na sa draft, kahit tagilid na sa laro mismo, naghahanap pa rin ang mga Pinoy ng way manalo. 'Yung never say die," raised Sato.

The M5 World Championship is set to continue with the double elimination Knockout Stages on Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.