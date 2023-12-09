San Miguel's Fajardo not expecting hand fracture

June Mar Fajardo (middle, in a hoodie) will miss a few weeks due to a hand fracture.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo admitted being shocked to learn that he fractured his hand, which led him to miss a few weeks.

The six-foot-nine Fajardo was diagnosed with a fractured hand late last month.

He missed San Miguel’s 115-101 defeat at the hands of the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Friday night.

“I thought it was not a fracture. But it was what was seen in the x-ray. That’s how it is,” Fajardo told reporters in Filipino after the Friday game.

“That’s okay. I will still be back,” he added.

The center’s status is just another setback for the injury-plagued Beermen.

They are currently missing Jeron Teng, Vic Manuel, Terrence Romeo and Kyt Jimenez.

“Being injured is really frustrating. But that’s how it is. No matter how careful we are, it will happen,” Fajardo said.

“Good thing, this is just fast.”

He is set to miss four to six weeks due to his injury.

Fajardo added that his hand’s swelling has reduced, and that he will rest for a few weeks before training again.