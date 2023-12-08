Datu battles pneumonia, posts solid game in Painters win

Keith Datu (21) returned for Rain or Shine Friday, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

MANILA, Philippines -- After missing the past five games for Rain or Shine, rookie Keith Datu came up big for the Elasto Painters against the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday.

Rain or Shine erupted in the fourth quarter and secured their second straight win in the tournament, 113-101.

Datu was instrumental in the victory.

With just two points entering the final frame, Datu unleashed three 3-pointers in the quarter.

He also had big blocks in the quarter that helped the Elasto Painters maintain their lead.

In 22 minutes and 29 seconds of playing time, the 6-foot-7 big man finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Datu said he missed the past five games due to flu, which developed to pneumonia.

"I just got out of the hospital last week, I had a week of practice," he told reporters after the game.

"[I am] just grateful that Rain or Shine allowed me to feel recovered enough to get back on the court first and they didn't rush me," he added.

While his lungs are still not 100% ready, he bared that he feels they are "mostly there."

Asked about his performance, the skilled big man said he just wanted to help the team secure the win.

"Whether it's the little things, even if I do not get accounted for rebounds, if I can box out and someone else gets the rebound, I am just here to get the win," Datu said.

"Individual stats are nice, of course, but my focus is on the team," he added.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao joked that they sacrificed animals just so Datu could play.

The fiery mentor underscored just how important Datu is to their team.

"That is what we missed. We are excited, because we have a big man that fits to our playing style. He can shoot threes, can post up, get aggressive," he said.

"You will not look for anything more. That is all that you want for a big man," he added.

The Elasto Painters are now holding a 2-5 win-loss slate.

The team would need to carry the momentum over in the next games, as they aim to make the playoffs.